SENIOR STOCK CONTROL OFFICER at Two A Day Group (Pty) Limited

Two-a-Day Group (Pty) Limited, situated in Grabouw, is actively involved in the packaging, cold storage of deciduous fruit and manufacturing of fruit concentrates that is made and supplied internationally and locally. We are an employer that promotes equal opportunities and currently have the following opportunity available:

SENIOR STOCK CONTROL OFFICER

The key performance areas include but are not limited to:

Daily stock planning to ensure availability (day and night);

Timely purchasing and placing of orders according to stock planning;

Ensuring the timely receiving and issuing of packaging material on a computer-based stock system;

Optimal utilisation of storage space against correct standards;

Ensuring maintenance of standards with regard to quality control, HACCP/BRC and Occupational Health and Safety;

Timely updating and completion of administration and records.

Responsible for packing material personnel on day and night shift.

Applicant should meet the following requirements:

Matric (proof required)

Must have at least 3 years appropriate stock control experience in the industry;

Must have at least a code 8 driving licence;

Must be computer literate – especially excel;

Good organisational skills;

Good communication (English and Afrikaans);

High levels of integrity;

Previous experience in Fruit packaging material will be advantageous.

Applications must be emailed to [Email Address Removed] on or before 4 June 2021.

If you do not receive any response within 30 days after the closing date above, you can accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Planning and organising skills

Computer literacy (MS Excel essential)

Drivers Licence

Integrity

Good communications skills

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

13th Cheque

Incentive Bonus

