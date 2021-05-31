Altron CFO resigns

Allied Electronics (Altron) has announced the resignation of Cedric Miller, chief financial Officer and executive director of the board, effective from 30 June 2021.

Miller will continue to support the group until 31 July 2021, during which time he will provide a comprehensive handover to Altron’s acting-chief financial officer, Nicholas Bofilatos, who will assume the post on 1 July 2021.

Bofilatos has held various positions within the Altron Group from 2019 with his most recent position held as the finance executive: change management for the Altron Group, head of central finance. His prior positions include: CFO; FD and company secretary for Ctrack Holdings; and senior manager: assurance at Ernst & Young.

The board will notify the market of a permanent appointment of a chief financial officer in due course.