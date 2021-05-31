Analyst Developer or Developer (.NET) (CH676) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the Banking industry is looking for an Analyst Developer with MS .Net programming skills for their Virtual Banking team.
The purpose of this position is product development and implementation of software solutions to support the current and future business model.
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant 3 year tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Experience
- 7 years+ proven software development experience (for Analyst Developer role) 4 years+ proven software development experience (for Developer role)
- Essential experience in the following development technologies is required:
- NET Core
- C#
- SQL
- CSS
- React JS or Angular
- DB Design on MSSQL, SQL, PL-SQL
- Web Services
- Rest Services
- WPF, MVVM Model, MVC design patterns
- Web component development
- An understanding of SOA
- The primary focus of the role is Front-end Development, but Full-stack experience is also required.
Knowledge
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Structured application development
- DB design
- Standards and governance
- Agile development life cycle
- Testing practices
- Systems analysis and design
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
- Client benefits rewards program
- Agile development approach and MVP mind-set
- Way of working with an external and/or off-shore solution partner
Skills
- Very good communication skills (written and verbal)
- Interpersonal / Relationship management skills
- Leadership and work breakdown planning skills
- Analytical, diagnostic and problem solving skills
- The ability to handle multiple projects and deadlines
- Ability to work under own initiative without guidance, cope well under sustained pressure and deliver to deadlines
- Ability to work effectively with no or little supervision
- Willingness to take ownership and accountability
- Team player
Competencies
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Analysing
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.