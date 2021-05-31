Analyst Developer or Developer (.NET) (CH676) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the Banking industry is looking for an Analyst Developer with MS .Net programming skills for their Virtual Banking team.

The purpose of this position is product development and implementation of software solutions to support the current and future business model.

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant 3 year tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Experience

7 years+ proven software development experience (for Analyst Developer role) 4 years+ proven software development experience (for Developer role)

Essential experience in the following development technologies is required:

NET Core

C#

SQL

CSS

React JS or Angular

DB Design on MSSQL, SQL, PL-SQL

Web Services

Rest Services

WPF, MVVM Model, MVC design patterns

Web component development

An understanding of SOA

The primary focus of the role is Front-end Development, but Full-stack experience is also required.

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Structured application development

DB design

Standards and governance

Agile development life cycle

Testing practices

Systems analysis and design

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Client benefits rewards program

Agile development approach and MVP mind-set

Way of working with an external and/or off-shore solution partner

Skills

Very good communication skills (written and verbal)

Interpersonal / Relationship management skills

Leadership and work breakdown planning skills

Analytical, diagnostic and problem solving skills

The ability to handle multiple projects and deadlines

Ability to work under own initiative without guidance, cope well under sustained pressure and deliver to deadlines

Ability to work effectively with no or little supervision

Willingness to take ownership and accountability

Team player

Competencies

Adhering to Principles and Values

Analysing

Applying Expertise and Technology

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Additional Information

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Clear criminal and credit record

Contactable via own mobile phone

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

