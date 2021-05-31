Assistant Accountant

Multi-National manufacturing concern based in Pinelands, Cape Town

is looking for an Assistant Accountant to join their team.

The person should have a B Comm degree or similar, and experience in the tasks listed below, preferably within SAP or a similar ERP system.

The salary is negotiable depending on Experience between 20-25k pm basic pay plus medical aid and provident fund we also have an incentive scheme payable annually based on company and individual results

ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT
Monthly Balance Sheet Reconciliation preparation and load into SMART system
Cost Centre Reviews at month end to correct any mispostings
Insurance Claim administration
Assigned month-end journals – General accruals, Diners, Freight accrual, Prepayment (General & Insurance), Ariba
Product Liability claim administration – log and ensure ETQ data is supplied to support settlement
T&E month-end accrual, follow-up on outstanding claims, act as T&E Tax Manager ensuring correct VAT treatment of transactions, Credit Card administration
Wesbank – month-end journal, report for payroll and card administration
Contact for AP Queries for AP team including workflow
Act as Invoice Manager for South Africa, ensuring that all purchase orders raised are appropriately coded from a GL perspective
Non-PO List (Maintenance & Approver)
Freight Approver – correct coding of freight invoices, recharges processing if necessary, export related expenses passed on to Export Administrator for processing
Exports – review draft LC’s to ensure compliance advising on amendements, preparation of document pack for submission to relevant banks, liasing with Citibank on discrepancies
Consignment Stock Reconciliations
Initiation of Trades in Citipulse
Preparation and submission of required documentation to Citi once agreed to be paid
Preparation of monthly foreign payments for review and approval
Intercompany recharges / In-plant recharges to customers
Preparation of documentation for Annual Statutory audit
Monthly In-plant cost analysis

Key Competencies

Attention to detail

Ability to work independently and in a team

Planning and organising work

Customer focused

Problem solving

Continuous improvement

