Multi-National manufacturing concern based in Pinelands, Cape Town
is looking for an Assistant Accountant to join their team.
The person should have a B Comm degree or similar, and experience in the tasks listed below, preferably within SAP or a similar ERP system.
The salary is negotiable depending on Experience between 20-25k pm basic pay plus medical aid and provident fund we also have an incentive scheme payable annually based on company and individual results
|ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT
|Monthly Balance Sheet Reconciliation preparation and load into SMART system
|Cost Centre Reviews at month end to correct any mispostings
|Insurance Claim administration
|Assigned month-end journals – General accruals, Diners, Freight accrual, Prepayment (General & Insurance), Ariba
|Product Liability claim administration – log and ensure ETQ data is supplied to support settlement
|T&E month-end accrual, follow-up on outstanding claims, act as T&E Tax Manager ensuring correct VAT treatment of transactions, Credit Card administration
|Wesbank – month-end journal, report for payroll and card administration
|Contact for AP Queries for AP team including workflow
|Act as Invoice Manager for South Africa, ensuring that all purchase orders raised are appropriately coded from a GL perspective
|Non-PO List (Maintenance & Approver)
|Freight Approver – correct coding of freight invoices, recharges processing if necessary, export related expenses passed on to Export Administrator for processing
|Exports – review draft LC’s to ensure compliance advising on amendements, preparation of document pack for submission to relevant banks, liasing with Citibank on discrepancies
|Consignment Stock Reconciliations
|Initiation of Trades in Citipulse
|Preparation and submission of required documentation to Citi once agreed to be paid
|Preparation of monthly foreign payments for review and approval
|Intercompany recharges / In-plant recharges to customers
|Preparation of documentation for Annual Statutory audit
|Monthly In-plant cost analysis
Key Competencies
Attention to detail
Ability to work independently and in a team
Planning and organising work
Customer focused
Problem solving
Continuous improvement