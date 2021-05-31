Assistant Company Secretary

REQUIREMENTS:

NQF Level 6: Completed CIS and/or similar legal qualifications relating to an assistant company secretary role.

A minimum of 5 years experience in a company secretarial or legal environment.

Good understanding and practical implementation of the Companies Act, 2008 (the Act) and King IV.

DUTIES:

Ensure accurate record-keeping of company documents, registers, resolutions, and minute books to comply with the Companies Act, 2008 (the Act).

Coordinate and manage timelines in terms of statutory documents that need to be adhered to, ensuring compliance through the timeous filing of the statutory and governance records of all companies administered by the Company Secretariat.

Attend to the preparation, filing, payment and follow up of all regulatory submissions to CIPC and other regulatory bodies, as required.

Perform comprehensive statutory audits of all new companies.

Ensure that the declaration of interests of all active directors are maintained and updated to ensure compliance with the Act.

Maintain all directors and shareholders contact details and FICA documentation thereby ensuring that it remains current and up to date.

Automate and implement controls, where possible, with regards to the recording of information in terms of the Act as well as the JSE Listings Requirements.

Ensure the accurate record keeping of the companys share dealings to comply with the JSE Listings Requirements.

Draft and/or review ordinary and special resolutions, maintain resolution registers and circulated resolutions for signature on Diligent. Follow up on all outstanding signed resolutions. Draft ad hoc resolutions and/or correspondence for various transactions, agreements, tenders, and new suppliers when required.

Accurately open files; and record information.

Maintain accurate electronic and hard copy filing systems.

Coordination and management of all board, committee, and shareholder meetings. The handling all preparations incidental to board, committee, and shareholders meetings

Prepare and maintain the annual board and committee meeting calendar and the planning schedules. Communicate to the board, committee members and invitees any changes to scheduled meetings.

Maintain the electronic meeting management diary and set up reminders, in line with the planning schedule of all scheduled meetings.

Prepare draft agendas for the board and committee meetings in line with the planning schedule and make any amendments thereto.

Assist with drafting of meeting material, where required.

Collate documents for the meeting packs from the relevant role players in line with the planning schedule for the relevant meeting.

Follow up on board and committee action sheets to ensure that status updates are received from management in line with the planning schedule for the relevant meeting.

Ensure that the draft electronic board and committee packs are uploaded onto Diligent, circulated to the relevant chairman of the meeting in line with the planning schedule and deadlines and attend to any amendments thereto after the review by the chairman of the meeting.

Ensure that the approved electronic board and committee packs are uploaded onto Diligent at least 7 calendar days before the relevant meeting.

Distribute approved electronic meeting packs to external invitees of the meeting.

Prepare a hard copy of the approved meeting pack for record purposes.

Attend to the Microsoft teams booking, or meeting room bookings, set-up and catering.

Arrange parking and attend to any travelling arrangements for the board and committee members as well as invitees.

Arrange conference call facilities, if required.

Ensure that all the board and committee meetings attendance registers are signed.

Ensure that declaration of interests forms are signed by all board and committee members as well as invitees present at the meeting.

Ensure that documents requested during the meeting are made available to the meeting without delay.

Ensure that all signed minutes are stored electronically and kept confidential.

Ensure that all originally/electronically signed minutes and resolutions are pasted chronologically in the minute books.

Attend to the implementation of board decisions and instructions.

Ensure that all information disseminated to the boards, committees, management, and shareholders is timeous and accurate.

Accurately monitor meeting attendance, update, and maintain the Octodec directors remuneration schedule. Annually update and collate remuneration certificates, requested by the external auditors.

Ensure that shareholder meetings held, are properly conducted and the necessary approvals and authorities are in place as required in terms of the Act and the relevant Memorandum of Incorporation.

Ensure appropriate preparations and compliance with the Act, the JSE Listings Requirements as well as King IV, are adhered to.

Prepare minute templates and take minutes during meetings, when required.

Provide overall assistance to the Group Company Secretary

Daily electronic diary management.

Ensure that all incoming calls to the Company Secretariat are answered professionally.

Identify the urgency and importance of all correspondence received and prioritise accordingly.

Produce professional documents, briefing papers, reports, presentations, and general correspondence.

Attend to the accurate filling and handling of all general secretarial duties.

Control stationery and order consumables.

Strive to be the primary point of contact for ad hoc queries.

Attend to any other ad hoc duties arising from internal and external corporate developments.

Disseminate information in response to internal and external requests received from stakeholders.

Update the directors induction manual, for new incoming directors.

Assist the Group Company Secretary in monitoring and implementing best practices relating to all processes to ensure that they remain fit for purpose.

