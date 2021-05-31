BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE AND ANALYTICS SPECIALIST
FIXED TERM CONTRACT POSITION (6 – 12 MONTHS)
JOHANNESBURG NORTH
Division – CLIENT SUPPORT AND GROWTH
Reports to – DIVISIONAL EXECUTIVE CLIENT SUPPORT AND GROWTH
PURPOSE of the Position:
- Produce and effectively deliver Business Intelligence through the conversion and interpretation of data and information to knowledge and intelligence for business decision making
- Implement all the necessary business intelligence and analytics to effectively manage and support the new operating model
- Develop a functional specification for a portfolio management system that will meet all business requirements and integrate with all relevant systems in place
- Proactive transforming data into information, knowledge and insight to assists business in making better fact-based decisions and positively impacting on their ability to generate revenue and reduce cost
- The outcome must be influential in future thinking and decision making on a strategic, operational
- and tactical level
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS – Outline key deliverables of this role
- Evaluate existing data-collecting and analytics systems
- Identify information requirements according to business needs
- Development and implementation of dashboards, analysis [including predictive], standard reports proactive notifications when set tolerance levels are breached
- Develop and implement a data governance framework and standard measures to ensure that relevant client data is collected and managed end-to-end
- Trend and pattern analysis on leading and lagging Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
- Enable the understanding of underlying trends and patterns that can influence future direction and decision making
- Train staff to effectively collect and input and analyze relevant data to the required standard
- Develop mechanism to monitor critical indicators of Business Partners in order to identify transfer triggers
- Develop specifications for a suitable portfolio management system that will effectively manage the portfolio
- Delivery of Business Intelligence reports on time, with accurate data/ information and to the agreed quality level
- Quality of analytical assessment of received information to determine relevance in terms of its meaning and impact on the company
- Quality of emerging trends and patterns identified and interpretation of future potential meaning and impact
- Quality of Client Relations and Service by ensuring the delivery of business value and excellent customer service
- Build and share data visualizations and self-serve dashboards for utilisation by the team
- Write Business Requirements Documents (BRDs) for specific key performance area indicators or reports and helping IT (especially developers) write technical requirements documents to automate the building of reports
QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED
- A relevant postgraduate degree in an Analytical or Qualitative Field (such as Statistics, Engineering or Information Technology/ Computer Science/IT Engineering)
KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS
- Minimum of 5-8 years’ experience in Financial Services and Portfolio Management environment
- Experience with SAP such as Microsoft SSIS
- Qlikview, Tableau or PowerBI experience
- Prior experience in a Quantitative analytics or data modelling
- Deep understanding of predictive modeling
- Strong knowledge of SQL databases and T-SQL or SQL languages
- Basic programming and software development knowledge
- Advanced excel skills
- Knowledge of data schemas
- Knowledge and experience with QlikView and Microsoft Power B
TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES
1
Financial, Analytical and Presentation Skills
2
SAP, Qlikview and other technology systems and how these impact business
3
Ability to translate business needs to technical requirements
4
Data analysis and conversion into dashboards
5
Knowledge of banking, asset/fund management and private/venture capital businesses and
industries
BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES
Ability to explain simplify highly technical information
Ability to deal with stakeholders at all levels of the corporation
Good planning and organisingIndustrial Development skills
Financial and Investment Industry – Portfolio Management