BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE AND ANALYTICS SPECIALIST

FIXED TERM CONTRACT POSITION (6 – 12 MONTHS)

JOHANNESBURG NORTH

Division – CLIENT SUPPORT AND GROWTH

Reports to – DIVISIONAL EXECUTIVE CLIENT SUPPORT AND GROWTH

PURPOSE of the Position:

Produce and effectively deliver Business Intelligence through the conversion and interpretation of data and information to knowledge and intelligence for business decision making

Implement all the necessary business intelligence and analytics to effectively manage and support the new operating model

Develop a functional specification for a portfolio management system that will meet all business requirements and integrate with all relevant systems in place

Proactive transforming data into information, knowledge and insight to assists business in making better fact-based decisions and positively impacting on their ability to generate revenue and reduce cost

The outcome must be influential in future thinking and decision making on a strategic, operational

and tactical level

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS – Outline key deliverables of this role

Evaluate existing data-collecting and analytics systems

Identify information requirements according to business needs

Development and implementation of dashboards, analysis [including predictive], standard reports proactive notifications when set tolerance levels are breached

Develop and implement a data governance framework and standard measures to ensure that relevant client data is collected and managed end-to-end

Trend and pattern analysis on leading and lagging Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Enable the understanding of underlying trends and patterns that can influence future direction and decision making

Train staff to effectively collect and input and analyze relevant data to the required standard

Develop mechanism to monitor critical indicators of Business Partners in order to identify transfer triggers

Develop specifications for a suitable portfolio management system that will effectively manage the portfolio

Delivery of Business Intelligence reports on time, with accurate data/ information and to the agreed quality level

Quality of analytical assessment of received information to determine relevance in terms of its meaning and impact on the company

Quality of emerging trends and patterns identified and interpretation of future potential meaning and impact

Quality of Client Relations and Service by ensuring the delivery of business value and excellent customer service

Build and share data visualizations and self-serve dashboards for utilisation by the team

Write Business Requirements Documents (BRDs) for specific key performance area indicators or reports and helping IT (especially developers) write technical requirements documents to automate the building of reports

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED

A relevant postgraduate degree in an Analytical or Qualitative Field (such as Statistics, Engineering or Information Technology/ Computer Science/IT Engineering)

KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

Minimum of 5-8 years’ experience in Financial Services and Portfolio Management environment

Experience with SAP such as Microsoft SSIS

Qlikview, Tableau or PowerBI experience

Prior experience in a Quantitative analytics or data modelling

Deep understanding of predictive modeling

Strong knowledge of SQL databases and T-SQL or SQL languages

Basic programming and software development knowledge

Advanced excel skills

Knowledge of data schemas

Knowledge and experience with QlikView and Microsoft Power B

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES

1

Financial, Analytical and Presentation Skills

2

SAP, Qlikview and other technology systems and how these impact business

3

Ability to translate business needs to technical requirements

4

Data analysis and conversion into dashboards

5

Knowledge of banking, asset/fund management and private/venture capital businesses and

industries

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES

Ability to explain simplify highly technical information

Ability to deal with stakeholders at all levels of the corporation

Good planning and organisingIndustrial Development skills

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Financial and Investment Industry – Portfolio Management

