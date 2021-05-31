Buyer at Consol Glass

Implementation and management of long term supply contracts and services for Consol Group.

Key Performance Areas:

Purchase goods, materials, components or services in line with specified cost, quality and delivery targets in compliance to company guidelines, purchasing policies and procedures.

Support the purchasing function and other relevant departments and communicate any supply problems which may impact on business operations.

Act as an interface between suppliers and other relevant departments on purchasing processes and new projects and activities.

Monitor market trends, competitor strategies and market suppliers.

Provide analysis on costs, new and existing and review cost reduction activities.

Work closely with others in the procurement function and review opportunities for continuous improvement and business improvements.

Build, maintain and manage a professional supplier relationships and keep up good communications.

Requirements:

Qualifications:

Matric.

Relevant business/commercial National Diploma.

Experience:

Minimum 3 years using SAP system.

Computer literate, with Intermediate Excel skills/abilities.

Previous experience of working in a purchasing team preferably within a manufacturing environment.

Good knowledge of purchasing, negotiation, commercial understanding and cost breakdown.

Experience of working closely with suppliers.

An understanding of manufacturing processes and components would be advantageous.

Competencies:

Attention to detail.

Results driven.

Strong proven negotiation skills.

Assertiveness.

Good communication skills.

Ability to work under pressure.

Resilience.

