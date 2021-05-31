Centric PLM Application Analyst at Talenttac

- Our client within the IT space is looking for a candidate to join their team servicing their retail clients
- The Centric PLM Application Analyst will play an active role in the delivery of a Centric PLM implementation project and will become the Centric PLM implementation and support specialist
- Part of the Centric PLM Implementation and Support team
- Responsible for requirements analysis, solution mapping, configuration, testing, and documentation of the same, to address customer requirements within the product scope according to Centric best practices
- Responsible for technical specification or solution design including UML modeling to capture proposed/final solutions.
- Undertake Project Management responsibilities from time to time
- Collaborate with internal and customer teams to ensure a successful and referenceable delivery
- Provide support for day-to-day queries from users.
- First-line of support and/or standby when needed
- Regular and professional communication from junior levels to senior levels.
- Managing Admin of self on company approved toolkits.
- Assist with training for the end-users and application team.
Minimum Requirements
- 5+ years Application, Systems, or Business Analysis experience
- A tertiary degree or diploma
- An IT-related qualification such as Computer Science, Software Engineering, Information Systems, Information Technology would be preferred, but not required.
- Solid business process experience required.
- Knowledgeable with experience in the retail apparel and/or footwear domain, OR able to demonstrate the ability to rapidly come up to speed in a new domain.
- Knowledgeable with experience in the following is a plus, but not a requirement:
- 1-2 years Software development experience with enterprise software systems
- Web programming languages, techniques, and services such as XML, JavaScript, RESTful API, expressions, and scripting
- Writing SQL statements in relational database management systems such as Oracle, SQL Server, Postgresql
- Cloud computing platforms such as AWS and familiar with SaaS model
- Experience with Agile development methodology preferred
- Self-starter with a can-do attitude and the ability to rapidly learn and apply new concepts and technologies to solve problems
- Ability to work well in a high-pressure environment
- Ability to work independently but must also be a good team player
- Detail-oriented, ability to think on your feet and with a strong analytical mind and excellent problem-solving skills
- Able to communicate effectively with both technical and business audiences both verbally and in writing