Centric PLM Application Analyst at Talenttac

May 31, 2021

  • Our client within the IT space is looking for a candidate to join their team servicing their retail clients
  • The Centric PLM Application Analyst will play an active role in the delivery of a Centric PLM implementation project and will become the Centric PLM implementation and support specialist
  • Part of the Centric PLM Implementation and Support team
  • Responsible for requirements analysis, solution mapping, configuration, testing, and documentation of the same, to address customer requirements within the product scope according to Centric best practices
  • Responsible for technical specification or solution design including UML modeling to capture proposed/final solutions.
  • Undertake Project Management responsibilities from time to time
  • Collaborate with internal and customer teams to ensure a successful and referenceable delivery
  • Provide support for day-to-day queries from users.
  • First-line of support and/or standby when needed
  • Regular and professional communication from junior levels to senior levels.
  • Managing Admin of self on company approved toolkits.
  • Assist with training for the end-users and application team.

Minimum Requirements

  • 5+ years Application, Systems, or Business Analysis experience
  • A tertiary degree or diploma
  • An IT-related qualification such as Computer Science, Software Engineering, Information Systems, Information Technology would be preferred, but not required.
  • Solid business process experience required.
  • Knowledgeable with experience in the retail apparel and/or footwear domain, OR able to demonstrate the ability to rapidly come up to speed in a new domain.
  • Knowledgeable with experience in the following is a plus, but not a requirement:
  • 1-2 years Software development experience with enterprise software systems
  • Web programming languages, techniques, and services such as XML, JavaScript, RESTful API, expressions, and scripting
  • Writing SQL statements in relational database management systems such as Oracle, SQL Server, Postgresql
  • Cloud computing platforms such as AWS and familiar with SaaS model
  • Experience with Agile development methodology preferred
  • Self-starter with a can-do attitude and the ability to rapidly learn and apply new concepts and technologies to solve problems
  • Ability to work well in a high-pressure environment
  • Ability to work independently but must also be a good team player
  • Detail-oriented, ability to think on your feet and with a strong analytical mind and excellent problem-solving skills
  • Able to communicate effectively with both technical and business audiences both verbally and in writing

