College Administrator

Urgently required is an Administrator with experience in the Education Sector – Higher Education or College or similar
Advanced excel skills is required
Immediate start is essential
Matric plus certificate
Audit documents tracking and management
Maintain and update student data
Coordinate all learning material for the college
Recruitment and selection of students
Assessments
Submit reports to department of higher education
Compile minutes, set up meetings
Budgeting knowledge and be able to set up a budget on Excel
Coordinate external governance processes for the College
Coordinate financial process and annual budget planning for the College
Monitor the resources ie stationary, printing etc
Accurate financial reporting – Student invoices, account aging, student refund, allocation of sundry income
Advanced MS Excel and MS office skills is essential
Desired Skills:
- Experience in Education field
- Advanced Excel Skills
- Financial acumen
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Large stable College