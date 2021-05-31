College Administrator

Urgently required is an Administrator with experience in the Education Sector – Higher Education or College or similar

Advanced excel skills is required

Immediate start is essential

Matric plus certificate

Audit documents tracking and management

Maintain and update student data

Coordinate all learning material for the college

Recruitment and selection of students

Assessments

Submit reports to department of higher education

Compile minutes, set up meetings

Budgeting knowledge and be able to set up a budget on Excel

Coordinate external governance processes for the College

Coordinate financial process and annual budget planning for the College

Monitor the resources ie stationary, printing etc

Accurate financial reporting – Student invoices, account aging, student refund, allocation of sundry income

Advanced MS Excel and MS office skills is essential

Desired Skills:

Experience in Education field

Advanced Excel Skills

Financial acumen

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Large stable College

