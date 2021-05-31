Control and Instrumentation Technician at Headhunters

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in Middelburg (Mpumalanga) is currently looking to employ a Control and Instrumentation Technician.

Requirements:

Minimum qualification of S4 National diploma / BTech in Electrical/Instrumentation Engineering with 3 to 5 years experience in the relevant field

Experience on PLCs (Siemens S5, S7, 1500, TIA portal), Drives (ABB & Siemens), SCADA Systems (Intouch &WinCC, Electrical distribution, PID control loops

Experience of general control and field instrumentation

Previous experience on CNC Plasma cutters or Furnaces will be advantages

Knowledge of Hydraulic and pneumatic systems

Ability to do report writing and data trending or analysis for reliability engineering

Ability to work under pressure and meet work deadlines with attention to detail

Computer literate with thorough knowledge of PeopleSoft and MS Office

JOB SPECIFICATION

Provide first line maintenance support to ensure 24 hours coverage in order to enhance plant availability, product quality and cost

Perform combination of Electrical and Instrumentation tasks

Provide a service to production to minimize delay times and solve reoccurring delays

Perform standard and shutdown schedules and tasks

Test spares that have been repaired

Maintain store items (spares) and identify and manage LRUs

Work in close relation with other Instrumentation Techs, Electricians and Millwrights.

Standby duties.

Implementing optimisation and new capital projects.

Learn more/Apply for this position