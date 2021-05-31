Cross Trades Controller

Duties:

– Follow up on / expedite outstanding supplier orders in line with customer required ETAs.

– Facilitate and coordinate supplier pre-payments and balance payments.

– Ensure doc instructions are in place as per customer requirements.

– Make bookings with shipping lines, forwarding agents.

– Ensure timeous receiving, checking and approving of shipping documents against customer requirements and issuing same to customers and agents within the required time frame.

– Tracking of in transit shipments.

– Update Dashboard and Status Reports on order shipment details.

– Liaise with internal and external customers on order status and other related issues.

– Be fully conversant with import and export laws and regulations.

– You will be expected to maintain your understanding and keep up to date with changes as they occur.

– Liaise with officials in various agencies to ensure goods are cleared through customs or quarantine

– All other tasks and related duties as expected from the employer from time to time.

Requirements:

– 2 years international shipping experience

– Knowledge of trade lanes

– Knowledge of shipping lines and their operations

– Syspro experience advantageous

– Proficient in the use of the Microsoft Office Suite

– Intermediate to advanced Excel skills

– Related qualification advantageous

– Good communication skills

– Ability to work independently while being a team player

– Meticulous attention to detail

– Accuracy and efficiency

– Excellent organisational skills

– Results orientated

– Customer liaison

– Ability to work in a highly pressurized and fast-paced environment

– Energetic and enthusiastic

Learn more/Apply for this position