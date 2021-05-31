Cross Trades Controller

Duties:
– Follow up on / expedite outstanding supplier orders in line with customer required ETAs.
– Facilitate and coordinate supplier pre-payments and balance payments.
– Ensure doc instructions are in place as per customer requirements.
– Make bookings with shipping lines, forwarding agents.
– Ensure timeous receiving, checking and approving of shipping documents against customer requirements and issuing same to customers and agents within the required time frame.
– Tracking of in transit shipments.
– Update Dashboard and Status Reports on order shipment details.
– Liaise with internal and external customers on order status and other related issues.
– Be fully conversant with import and export laws and regulations.
– You will be expected to maintain your understanding and keep up to date with changes as they occur.
– Liaise with officials in various agencies to ensure goods are cleared through customs or quarantine
– All other tasks and related duties as expected from the employer from time to time.
Requirements:
– 2 years international shipping experience
– Knowledge of trade lanes
– Knowledge of shipping lines and their operations
– Syspro experience advantageous
– Proficient in the use of the Microsoft Office Suite
– Intermediate to advanced Excel skills
– Related qualification advantageous
– Good communication skills
– Ability to work independently while being a team player
– Meticulous attention to detail
– Accuracy and efficiency
– Excellent organisational skills
– Results orientated
– Customer liaison
– Ability to work in a highly pressurized and fast-paced environment
– Energetic and enthusiastic