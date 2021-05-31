DevOps Engineer at Private

Description

We are looking for talented and enthusiastic DevOps Engineers to join our “Building 20” team. Building 20 is our innovation program targeting the technology platforms we use to service our clients. We’re looking for self-starters to join this team – not only to optimise and improve our current approaches, but also architect and build our service delivery platforms of the future.

As our new DevOps Engineer, you will be part of a team responsible for building, testing and deploying platform improvements. This includes both incremental improvements to existing platforms, as well as development of larger component pieces as we evolve our systems. As a member of this team, you will be directly responsible for developing and documenting new features as well as assisting our various territories with deploying these new features and responding to any ongoing maintenance requests

Requirements

DevOps Engineer duties and responsibilities:

Drive and contribute to web development projects written in ASP.NET / Django.

Write scripts and automations in Python / C# / PowerShell / Java / Bash / etc.

Build and maintain tools (command line & web based) to automate operational and deployment processes

Build new micro services to enrich our growing microservice ecosystem

Configure and manage data-stores, both SQL and NoSQL

Minimise execution footprint by using containerisation and serverless architectures

Manage source control (Git)

Evolve our testing and automated deployment strategies

Automate configuration management (eg. Puppet, Chef)

Participate in agile development cycles

Contribute to a growing local and international community of practice

Understand the Dimension Data business and how IT operations are managed

Participate in the ideation process as we seek out new efficiency opportunities

Be a mentor for junior members in the team

Grow our day to day DevOps toolset and improve our development lifecycle

Understand client requirements and be able to extract an MVP plan from it.

Network with other teams within Dimension Data to share skills and ideas.

Be able to drive a project from inception to delivery. (Full stack)

Implement design and creative thinking to solve problems

DevOps Engineer requirements and qualifications:

Demonstrable experience in managed cloud platforms i.e. AWS / Azure

Experience in managing Linux or Windows based infrastructure

Demonstrable prior experience in ASP.NET WebForms

3 years of hands-on experience in web development

Experience in the following is preferred: ASP.NET; Django; PHP

3 years of hands-on experience at least in one scripting language

3 years of hands-on experience with data-stores

Demonstrable success in automating repeatable tasks and architecting for scale

Understanding of agile and other development processes and methodologies

Critical thinking and problem-solving skills

On-demand learner

Energised by a strong team environment

Good time-management skills

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Typically requires demonstrable related experience with a Bachelor or equivalent degree; or moderate level experience and a Masters or equivalent degree; or a PhD or equivalent degree without experience; or equivalent work experience.

Relevant certifications

Desired Skills:

Managed Cloud Platform

AWS

AZURE

Linux

ASP.NET

DJANGO

PHP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

We are looking for talented and enthusiastic DevOps Engineers to join our “Building 20” team. Building 20 is our innovation program targeting the technology platforms we use to service our clients. We’re looking for self-starters to join this team – not only to optimise and improve our current approaches, but also architect and build our service delivery platforms of the future.

As our new DevOps Engineer, you will be part of a team responsible for building, testing and deploying platform improvements. This includes both incremental improvements to existing platforms, as well as development of larger component pieces as we evolve our systems. As a member of this team, you will be directly responsible for developing and documenting new features as well as assisting our various territories with deploying these new features and responding to any ongoing maintenance requests

Learn more/Apply for this position