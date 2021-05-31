DevOps Engineer at Private

- Description
We are looking for talented and enthusiastic DevOps Engineers to join our “Building 20” team. Building 20 is our innovation program targeting the technology platforms we use to service our clients. We’re looking for self-starters to join this team – not only to optimise and improve our current approaches, but also architect and build our service delivery platforms of the future.
As our new DevOps Engineer, you will be part of a team responsible for building, testing and deploying platform improvements. This includes both incremental improvements to existing platforms, as well as development of larger component pieces as we evolve our systems. As a member of this team, you will be directly responsible for developing and documenting new features as well as assisting our various territories with deploying these new features and responding to any ongoing maintenance requests
Requirements
DevOps Engineer duties and responsibilities:
- Drive and contribute to web development projects written in ASP.NET / Django.
- Write scripts and automations in Python / C# / PowerShell / Java / Bash / etc.
- Build and maintain tools (command line & web based) to automate operational and deployment processes
- Build new micro services to enrich our growing microservice ecosystem
- Configure and manage data-stores, both SQL and NoSQL
- Minimise execution footprint by using containerisation and serverless architectures
- Manage source control (Git)
- Evolve our testing and automated deployment strategies
- Automate configuration management (eg. Puppet, Chef)
- Participate in agile development cycles
- Contribute to a growing local and international community of practice
- Understand the Dimension Data business and how IT operations are managed
- Participate in the ideation process as we seek out new efficiency opportunities
- Be a mentor for junior members in the team
- Grow our day to day DevOps toolset and improve our development lifecycle
- Understand client requirements and be able to extract an MVP plan from it.
- Network with other teams within Dimension Data to share skills and ideas.
- Be able to drive a project from inception to delivery. (Full stack)
- Implement design and creative thinking to solve problems
DevOps Engineer requirements and qualifications:
- Demonstrable experience in managed cloud platforms i.e. AWS / Azure
- Experience in managing Linux or Windows based infrastructure
- Demonstrable prior experience in ASP.NET WebForms
- 3 years of hands-on experience in web development
- Experience in the following is preferred: ASP.NET; Django; PHP
- 3 years of hands-on experience at least in one scripting language
- 3 years of hands-on experience with data-stores
- Demonstrable success in automating repeatable tasks and architecting for scale
- Understanding of agile and other development processes and methodologies
- Critical thinking and problem-solving skills
- On-demand learner
- Energised by a strong team environment
- Good time-management skills
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
- Typically requires demonstrable related experience with a Bachelor or equivalent degree; or moderate level experience and a Masters or equivalent degree; or a PhD or equivalent degree without experience; or equivalent work experience.
- Relevant certifications
Desired Skills:
- Managed Cloud Platform
- AWS
- AZURE
- Linux
- ASP.NET
- DJANGO
- PHP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
