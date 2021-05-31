Finance Manager at Alternate Capital Provider

Financial Manager (qualified CA or CIMA with a minimum of 3 years’ working experience)

The Company is looking to hire a financial manager (CA or CIMA) to run and develop out the financial function of the business, focused mainly on the asset factoring division and supporting the litigation funding business.

You will report to the CFO, and your core responsibility will be to oversee and manage the finance function ensuring commercial, financial, and strategic support for key decision making across the business. In addition, you will play an important role in developing out the financial and operational functions of the business.

The position is integral to all aspects of the business and will be exposed to and involved in a wide range of activities. You will be required to work closely with management and stakeholders.

We are looking for goal oriented, driven individual who wants to join a growing business.

Role Overview

Your primary responsibility will be the financial management of asset factoring division, and will include, but not be limited to:

Preparing the forecasting and budgeting process and work with relevant staff to achieve targets and measure progress.

To review and develop internal processes to ensure a strong financial control framework is in place.

Running the month-end accounting process.

o Maintaining up-to-date and accurate accounting records.

o Managing and improving the quality of the underlying source information.

o Posting journal entries.

Preparing the monthly management pack.

Preparing annual budgets and quarterly forecasts.

Managing cost control and the commercial engagements.

Manage cash flow and treasury forecasting.

Managing stakeholder engagement.

o Communication with funders.

o Covenant reporting and management.

o Shareholder reporting and engagement.

Litigation funding accounting.

Litigation funding stakeholder engagement.

Treasury management.

Managing taxation – VAT and income tax across the group.

Managing the annual audit.

2

In addition to the financial management, your role will be critical in driving improvement throughout the business, where you will be required to get involved in a number of financial and operational projects across the operational divisions and litigation funding division. Initially these will include:

Developing and systematizing current operating processes to operate at scale, for example:

o Automating customer loan pay-outs.

o Integrating the accounting system into Saleforce.

o Automating our collections process.

Fund raising, both for the operating divisions and for the litigation fund.

Strategic involvement in developing out the business.

Developing out the business intelligence functions of the business.

Qualifications

3+ years experience.

Experience and Knowledge

Financial and operational management experience.

Ability to engage and report to executives.

Experience in drafting management and Statutory reporting (Annual Financial Statements, Regulatory returns etc.).

Experience in the development and enhancement of current business processes.

Financial services experience will be beneficial, but not essential.

Financial modelling skills.

Xero or equivalent accounting package experience will be beneficial.

Microsoft Office with Intermediate Excel

Characteristics

Clever, energetic, hard-working, willing to get involved in all aspects of the business, from positing journal entries to stakeholder engagement and fund raising.

Ability to prioritize work deliverables, think and move quickly in a dynamic and fast paced environment in order to meet multiple, tight and highly pressurized deadlines.

Want to get involved and take ownership of the finance function of the business.

Willingness to learn technical skills.

Strong attention to detail, quality and deadline driven.

Self-starter.

Enjoys working in a dynamic, evolving environment.

Takes initiative.

Good communicator.

Works well in a team.

Commercial and Financial Acumen.

Planning and Organising.

Time and self management.

Desired Skills:

excellent communication both written and verbal

commercial and financial acument

planning and organising

attention to detail

quality and deadline driven

technical skills

deadline driven

CIMA

Financial reporting

Balance Sheet Analysis

Financial Accounting

Balance Sheet Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Leading Capital Provider operated through two divisions:

1. Litigation Funding Division

2. Asset Factory Division

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Incentive Bonus

