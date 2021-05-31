Financial Accountant

A steel processing company in the South of Johannesburg is looking for a suitably experienced SAICA qualified Financial Accountant for their operations

Responsibilities

Responsible for day to financial accounting and compliance of the business

Approval of EFT Payments done by the Branch Bookkeeper

Approval and Review of the following:

Bank Reconciliations

Petty Cash Reconciliations (Weekly)

Journal Entries

Assist with stock reconciliations and stock count procedures

Prepare Monthly Petty Cash Reconciliations

Processing of month-end/ yearend journal entries

Preparation of Monthly Intercompany Accounts Balances and Transactions Working Papers

General Ledger / Reconciliations

Prepare month/year-end cut-off procedures to ensure that the sales and purchases is accounted for in the correct period

Prepare and reconcile the following- Intercompany Balances (Loan, Customer and Supplier) and Transactions (Sales, Purchases, Processing Costs)

Preparation of Intercompany Balances and Transactions Confirmations (As part of the Interim and Yearend Audit Procedures)

Prepaid Expenses

Accruals

Compiling of monthly and Yearend Audit Files (Both Electronic and Hard Copy) this file includes the following Working Papers:

Reconciliations for all Balance Sheet Items and all major Income Statement Items

Lead Schedules/AFS Disclosure Reconciliations of all Balance Sheet Items

Journal Entry Working Paper – all journal entries documented in detail and split between the different users

Intercompany Account Balances and Transactions Confirmations

Accuracy and completeness of all duties

Liaising with Auditors

Requirements

Grade 12/Matric

BCompt Accounting degree is non-negotiable

Must have completed SAICA Articles

Must have 3 – 5 years post articles experience

In depth knowledge of full IFRS

In depth knowledge of the Income Tax and VAT Act

Knowledge of the Second-Hand Goods Act would be beneficial

Good all-round knowledge of inventory

Advanced computer literacy (Microsoft Office, Pastel Partner, VIP, Lariat/Recycle Prox)

Good interpersonal and communication skills

5 years + Pastel Partner experience is preferred

SA citizens only

Desired Skills:

Accounting responsibility

General Ledger

Cash Flow

VAT

Income Tax

VIP

Audit

Pastel Partner

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

About The Employer:

Steel processing company in the South of Johannesburg

