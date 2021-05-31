A steel processing company in the South of Johannesburg is looking for a suitably experienced SAICA qualified Financial Accountant for their operations
Responsibilities
- Responsible for day to financial accounting and compliance of the business
- Approval of EFT Payments done by the Branch Bookkeeper
- Approval and Review of the following:
- Bank Reconciliations
- Petty Cash Reconciliations (Weekly)
- Journal Entries
- Assist with stock reconciliations and stock count procedures
- Prepare Monthly Petty Cash Reconciliations
- Processing of month-end/ yearend journal entries
- Preparation of Monthly Intercompany Accounts Balances and Transactions Working Papers
- General Ledger / Reconciliations
- Prepare month/year-end cut-off procedures to ensure that the sales and purchases is accounted for in the correct period
- Prepare and reconcile the following- Intercompany Balances (Loan, Customer and Supplier) and Transactions (Sales, Purchases, Processing Costs)
- Preparation of Intercompany Balances and Transactions Confirmations (As part of the Interim and Yearend Audit Procedures)
- Prepaid Expenses
- Accruals
- Compiling of monthly and Yearend Audit Files (Both Electronic and Hard Copy) this file includes the following Working Papers:
- Reconciliations for all Balance Sheet Items and all major Income Statement Items
- Lead Schedules/AFS Disclosure Reconciliations of all Balance Sheet Items
- Journal Entry Working Paper – all journal entries documented in detail and split between the different users
- Intercompany Account Balances and Transactions Confirmations
- Accuracy and completeness of all duties
- Liaising with Auditors
Requirements
- Grade 12/Matric
- BCompt Accounting degree is non-negotiable
- Must have completed SAICA Articles
- Must have 3 – 5 years post articles experience
- In depth knowledge of full IFRS
- In depth knowledge of the Income Tax and VAT Act
- Knowledge of the Second-Hand Goods Act would be beneficial
- Good all-round knowledge of inventory
- Advanced computer literacy (Microsoft Office, Pastel Partner, VIP, Lariat/Recycle Prox)
- Good interpersonal and communication skills
- 5 years + Pastel Partner experience is preferred
SA citizens only
Desired Skills:
- Accounting responsibility
- General Ledger
- Cash Flow
- VAT
- Income Tax
- VIP
- Audit
- Pastel Partner
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountant
About The Employer:
Steel processing company in the South of Johannesburg