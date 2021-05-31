Financial Accountant

May 31, 2021

A steel processing company in the South of Johannesburg is looking for a suitably experienced SAICA qualified Financial Accountant for their operations
Responsibilities

  • Responsible for day to financial accounting and compliance of the business
  • Approval of EFT Payments done by the Branch Bookkeeper
  • Approval and Review of the following:
  • Bank Reconciliations
  • Petty Cash Reconciliations (Weekly)
  • Journal Entries
  • Assist with stock reconciliations and stock count procedures
  • Prepare Monthly Petty Cash Reconciliations
  • Processing of month-end/ yearend journal entries
  • Preparation of Monthly Intercompany Accounts Balances and Transactions Working Papers
  • General Ledger / Reconciliations
  • Prepare month/year-end cut-off procedures to ensure that the sales and purchases is accounted for in the correct period
  • Prepare and reconcile the following- Intercompany Balances (Loan, Customer and Supplier) and Transactions (Sales, Purchases, Processing Costs)
  • Preparation of Intercompany Balances and Transactions Confirmations (As part of the Interim and Yearend Audit Procedures)
  • Prepaid Expenses
  • Accruals
  • Compiling of monthly and Yearend Audit Files (Both Electronic and Hard Copy) this file includes the following Working Papers:
  • Reconciliations for all Balance Sheet Items and all major Income Statement Items
  • Lead Schedules/AFS Disclosure Reconciliations of all Balance Sheet Items
  • Journal Entry Working Paper – all journal entries documented in detail and split between the different users
  • Intercompany Account Balances and Transactions Confirmations
  • Accuracy and completeness of all duties
  • Liaising with Auditors

Requirements

  • Grade 12/Matric
  • BCompt Accounting degree is non-negotiable
  • Must have completed SAICA Articles
  • Must have 3 – 5 years post articles experience
  • In depth knowledge of full IFRS
  • In depth knowledge of the Income Tax and VAT Act
  • Knowledge of the Second-Hand Goods Act would be beneficial
  • Good all-round knowledge of inventory
  • Advanced computer literacy (Microsoft Office, Pastel Partner, VIP, Lariat/Recycle Prox)
  • Good interpersonal and communication skills
  • 5 years + Pastel Partner experience is preferred

SA citizens only

Desired Skills:

  • Accounting responsibility
  • General Ledger
  • Cash Flow
  • VAT
  • Income Tax
  • VIP
  • Audit
  • Pastel Partner

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

About The Employer:

Steel processing company in the South of Johannesburg

Learn more/Apply for this position