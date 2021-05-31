Functional Consultant at Ntice Search

This role is for a client if ours, an established direct selling company, and they are looking for a passionate and initiative-focused Functional Consultant, who will add value to the business by gaining a deep understanding of the business needs and how to implement them in the Business Systems of the company, alongside Software Engineers and Business Analysts.Duties

Skill up in the Odoo ERP and CRM platform using experience in similar systems

Understand what functionality can be implemented in Odoo through off-the-shelf features,

vs development

Take a lead role in implementing CRM and ERP features present in the platform

Work alongside developers to jointly deliver new functionality to the business

Work alongside Business Analysts to understand and document the business requirements

and guide the implementation thereof to fit the software platform paradigms

Be involved with data mapping, data migration, importing and exporting, and collaborating

with Data Science to deliver insights to the business

Keep up to date with new Odoo releases and functionality improvements

Assist in developing test plans for the software

Conduct functional testing on the new system

Assist the development team with User Acceptance Testing on the new system

Provide training, help and support to other team members

Learn/follow new and emerging technologies

Stay up to date with current best practices

Collaborate with multidisciplinary team of designers and developers

Requirements

BSc Computer Science, BSc Information Systems, BEng Industrial Engineering or similar

relevant qualification

4 years of experience as a Functional Consultant or similar roles

Understanding of CRM and ERP systems and concepts

Experience with Odoo, SAP, Microsoft or Oracle CRM and ERP systems

Experience with Accounting systems an advantage

Expertise in workflow configuration

Prior Implementation, Upgrade and Support experience

Experience in a project delivery role

Advanced Microsoft Excel experience

