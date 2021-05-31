Functional Consultant at Ntice Search

May 31, 2021

This role is for a client if ours, an established direct selling company, and they are looking for a passionate and initiative-focused Functional Consultant, who will add value to the business by gaining a deep understanding of the business needs and how to implement them in the Business Systems of the company, alongside Software Engineers and Business Analysts.Duties

  • Skill up in the Odoo ERP and CRM platform using experience in similar systems
  • Understand what functionality can be implemented in Odoo through off-the-shelf features,
  • vs development
  • Take a lead role in implementing CRM and ERP features present in the platform
  • Work alongside developers to jointly deliver new functionality to the business
  • Work alongside Business Analysts to understand and document the business requirements
  • and guide the implementation thereof to fit the software platform paradigms
  • Be involved with data mapping, data migration, importing and exporting, and collaborating
  • with Data Science to deliver insights to the business
  • Keep up to date with new Odoo releases and functionality improvements
  • Assist in developing test plans for the software
  • Conduct functional testing on the new system
  • Assist the development team with User Acceptance Testing on the new system
  • Provide training, help and support to other team members
  • Learn/follow new and emerging technologies
  • Stay up to date with current best practices
  • Collaborate with multidisciplinary team of designers and developers

Requirements

  • BSc Computer Science, BSc Information Systems, BEng Industrial Engineering or similar
  • relevant qualification
  • 4 years of experience as a Functional Consultant or similar roles
  • Understanding of CRM and ERP systems and concepts
  • Experience with Odoo, SAP, Microsoft or Oracle CRM and ERP systems
  • Experience with Accounting systems an advantage
  • Expertise in workflow configuration
  • Prior Implementation, Upgrade and Support experience
  • Experience in a project delivery role
  • Advanced Microsoft Excel experience

Learn more/Apply for this position