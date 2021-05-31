Fundraiser

May 31, 2021

Our client an NGO is seeking a Fundraiser. Someone with relevant or similar skills

Experience:

  • Minimum, 5 years Fundraising Experience
  • General all-round skills and experience in all areas of fundraising, PR and marketing
  • Self-motivated and able to work in a methodical, organized way.
  • Able to manage own workload to meet agreed deadlines and standards with

minimal day-to-day supervision.

  • Able to work independently and within a team environment.
  • Friendly, confident and outgoing personality and able to engage with donors of

every level.

  • Creative, imaginative and with an entrepreneurial attitude towards fundraising.
  • Good communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Oral, written, and presentation language skills are required in English and Afrikaans,

additional language skills would be ideal.

  • Demonstrate a willingness to learn and update skills
  • Able to accept newly assigned fundraising-related projects or duties, should it be

necessary

  • Ability to work under pressure and maintain efficiencies with attention to detail
  • Be multifaceted, adaptive and show initiative.
  • Knowledge of and background in fundraising for the Non Profit sector.
  • Previous experience in writing fundraising proposals to a wide range of donors,

including individuals, corporates, trusts and foundations.

  • Must have a valid driver’s license.
  • Must be computer literate

Only serious candidates meeting the minimum requirements to apply.

Desired Skills:

  • PR
  • Markerting
  • Fundraising

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Other Community & Social Welfare

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position