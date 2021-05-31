GIRL FRIDAY/RECEPTIONIST/INVENTORY -PASTEL EVOLUTION

A Factory and Warehouse seeks a Receptionist who has excellent exposure to stock takes and order processing, credit notes, invoicing, administration, and email correspondence.

Responsibilities:

You will sit in Reception and assist the other Internal Sales/Admin lady with answering calls, taking correct telephonic orders, capture the picking slip correctly first, and once received back from the Warehouse, link it according to what the Warehouse has ticked or indicated is in stock.

Assisting COD customers/couriers/Drivers in Reception and directing them to the Warehouse after COVID screening.

You will need to do the month-end fuel account checking against the account and the fuel slips received from our 4 vehicles on an excel schedule.

Requirements:

Minimum grade 12 Mathematics.

Type a minimum of 70 words per minute.

3 years of Pastel Evolution Experience.

Your own vehicle.

Fluent in English and Afrikaans.

3 years of experience in a manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, and logistics environment.

If you can handle a fast passed environment, good with numbers, and have a can-do attitude then this is for you.

Working hours: strictly 08h00 to 16h30 Monday to Friday.

NO SMOKERS PLEASE, this is a Flammable environment.

Please email your updated CV and all relevant documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

70 word per minute

Own Vehicle

Pastel Evolution

Fuel Account Recon

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

