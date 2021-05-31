Head of Accounting at Headhunters

Our client based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an experienced Head of Accounting.
Reporting to the Chief Financial Officer, the ideal applicant will be responsible for supervising the accounting, treasury, and tax function and will also assist with controlling tasks.
Requirements:
- CA (SA) with minimum 5 10 years post article experience
- Up to date knowledge on IFRS Account Framework and tax legislation
- Excellent SAP knowledge as it pertains to the Accounting Function
- Excellent computer literacy in MS Office
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to handle stress
- Attention to detail
Responsibilities:
- Supervise accounting function
- Ensure on-time completion of monthly and annual group reporting
- Draft financial statements and manage the statutory audit on behalf of the legal entity
- Responsible for treasury function including taking responsibility for ongoing treasury cash position and cashflow forecasts reported to Group
- Responsible for tax function including quarterly and annual group tax reporting and filing all tax returns with local tax authority
- Assist with controlling tasks including budgeting and forecasting
