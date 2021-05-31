Head of Accounting at Headhunters

Our client based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an experienced Head of Accounting.

Reporting to the Chief Financial Officer, the ideal applicant will be responsible for supervising the accounting, treasury, and tax function and will also assist with controlling tasks.

Requirements:

CA (SA) with minimum 5 10 years post article experience

Up to date knowledge on IFRS Account Framework and tax legislation

Excellent SAP knowledge as it pertains to the Accounting Function

Excellent computer literacy in MS Office

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to handle stress

Attention to detail

Responsibilities:

Supervise accounting function

Ensure on-time completion of monthly and annual group reporting

Draft financial statements and manage the statutory audit on behalf of the legal entity

Responsible for treasury function including taking responsibility for ongoing treasury cash position and cashflow forecasts reported to Group

Responsible for tax function including quarterly and annual group tax reporting and filing all tax returns with local tax authority

Assist with controlling tasks including budgeting and forecasting

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

