HR Recruiter Temp Role at Red Ember Recruitment

The Role
We are looking for an experienced professional to appoint to the role of HR recruiter within our Human Resources team. This role will manage the full recruitment cycle by ensuring timeous workflow management and using their strong communication skills, great organisation ability and people skills.
The Requirements
- Education: Bachelor Degree or National Diploma in Human Resources or Similar
- 3-5 years proven work experience as an HR Recruiter or similar role
- Knowledge of the Education industry is advantageous
- Thorough understanding of South African labour law. i.e. BCEA, LRA, Skills Development, Employment Equity, Health & Safety, etc.
- Previous exposure to HR systems, HRIS, Success Factors, Taleo, or any other recruitment tool
- Ability to work independently; receives minimal guidance on day-to-day work and new projects or assignments
- Solid verbal and written communication skills
- Possess attention to detail and a focus on quality
- Able to self-manage in a work-from-home environment
- Able to work independently and as part of a team
The Responsibilities
- Works closely with the relevant recruiting manager to ensure that the role requirements are articulated
- Assists with sourcing and recruiting initiatives and processes to leverage networking and employee referrals
- Sourcing potential candidates from various online channels
- Assists with the creation of a recruiting and interviewing plan for each open position and drives this
- Interviews candidates (via video and in-person)
- Prepare and distribute personality, behavioral and technical assessments
- Conduct regular follow-up with managers to determine the effectiveness of recruiting plans and implementation, in addition develop a pool of qualified candidates in advance of need.
- Works closely with the external service providers, and makes sure that the correct information regarding the role is provided
- Monitor key HR metrics, including time-to-fill, time-to-hire and source of hire etc.
- Make relevant offers to candidates who have been selected and vetted; follow through and close process with candidate, recruiting manager and HRD
About The Employer:
Consultant – Linky
Employer & Job Benefits:
- None