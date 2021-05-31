HR Recruiter Temp Role at Red Ember Recruitment

The Role

We are looking for an experienced professional to appoint to the role of HR recruiter within our Human Resources team. This role will manage the full recruitment cycle by ensuring timeous workflow management and using their strong communication skills, great organisation ability and people skills.

The Requirements

Education: Bachelor Degree or National Diploma in Human Resources or Similar

3-5 years proven work experience as an HR Recruiter or similar role

Knowledge of the Education industry is advantageous

Thorough understanding of South African labour law. i.e. BCEA, LRA, Skills Development, Employment Equity, Health & Safety, etc.

Previous exposure to HR systems, HRIS, Success Factors, Taleo, or any other recruitment tool

Ability to work independently; receives minimal guidance on day-to-day work and new projects or assignments

Solid verbal and written communication skills

Possess attention to detail and a focus on quality

Able to self-manage in a work-from-home environment

Able to work independently and as part of a team

The Responsibilities

Works closely with the relevant recruiting manager to ensure that the role requirements are articulated

Assists with sourcing and recruiting initiatives and processes to leverage networking and employee referrals

Sourcing potential candidates from various online channels

Assists with the creation of a recruiting and interviewing plan for each open position and drives this

Interviews candidates (via video and in-person)

Prepare and distribute personality, behavioral and technical assessments

Conduct regular follow-up with managers to determine the effectiveness of recruiting plans and implementation, in addition develop a pool of qualified candidates in advance of need.

Works closely with the external service providers, and makes sure that the correct information regarding the role is provided

Monitor key HR metrics, including time-to-fill, time-to-hire and source of hire etc.

Make relevant offers to candidates who have been selected and vetted; follow through and close process with candidate, recruiting manager and HRD

About The Employer:

