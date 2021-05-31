Hydraulic Technician at Southey Personnel Services

Responsible for Inspection, service, repair and test of all equipment brought into the workshop hydraulic, pneumatic or mechanical dependant on equipment allocation and experience

Type of equipment involved may relate but not be limited to winches, pumps, motors, valves, cylinders, hot oil flushing of hoses and pipework, hook balls / blocks, crane booms

Responsible for ensuring workshop area is kept clean & tidy and all company equipment is kept in good order

Responsible for acting in a safe and professional manner at all times in the workshop or onsite

Responsible for ensuring project requirements are met within time allocated or raising with Supervisor if there is an issue with this

Responsible for working as part of a team with members of the workshop and other departments

Responsible for upholding the standards of the company and work in line with the company systems and objectives

Providing guidance to less experienced team members and Apprentices on best working practices and equipment knowledge

May be required to work on site locally as and when required

Where appropriate may be required to carry out inspections on lifting equipment and MPI, NDT checks on equipment

Qualification:

Essential:

Apprenticeship or significant equivalent experience / formal qualification

Significant experience in repair and maintenance of equipment as described in section 3

Desired Skills:

Understands and interprets relevant standards performs most tasks and requires minimal supervision

Uses technical knowledge to influence and direct project outcome

Provides technical leadership on specific projects

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Recruitment

5 to 10 years Other Cleaning, Maintenance & Repair

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position