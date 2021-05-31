Hydraulic Technician at Southey Personnel Services

Responsible for Inspection, service, repair and test of all equipment brought into the workshop hydraulic, pneumatic or mechanical dependant on equipment allocation and experience
Type of equipment involved may relate but not be limited to winches, pumps, motors, valves, cylinders, hot oil flushing of hoses and pipework, hook balls / blocks, crane booms
Responsible for ensuring workshop area is kept clean & tidy and all company equipment is kept in good order
Responsible for acting in a safe and professional manner at all times in the workshop or onsite
Responsible for ensuring project requirements are met within time allocated or raising with Supervisor if there is an issue with this
Responsible for working as part of a team with members of the workshop and other departments
Responsible for upholding the standards of the company and work in line with the company systems and objectives
Providing guidance to less experienced team members and Apprentices on best working practices and equipment knowledge
May be required to work on site locally as and when required
Where appropriate may be required to carry out inspections on lifting equipment and MPI, NDT checks on equipment
Qualification:
Essential:
Apprenticeship or significant equivalent experience / formal qualification
Significant experience in repair and maintenance of equipment as described in section 3
Desired Skills:
- Understands and interprets relevant standards performs most tasks and requires minimal supervision
- Uses technical knowledge to influence and direct project outcome
- Provides technical leadership on specific projects
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Recruitment
- 5 to 10 years Other Cleaning, Maintenance & Repair
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate