Our client in the Insurance Industry is looking for a Insuracne specialist to join their organisation.
This role includes the gathering and reviewing of required client information to ensure that materials produced are accurate and meet agreed requirements. This role also requires basic insurance knowledge, and is responsible for low complexity policies and Renewals including New Business. This includes pre and post binding activities including, but not limited to, document generation to support invoicing, certificate production, endorsements and extensions.
Duties:
Customer Awareness and Focus
- Maintain a basic technical understanding of all major classes of Insurance and specialist services that the Company offers to its customers
- Maintain a basic understanding of the core aspects of relevant Insurance and related legislation
- Develop insurer relationships at the appropriate level
- Renewal Documentation (Pre- and post-renewal)
- Technical Support/Coaching
- Provide assistance to Operations Team Leaders by acting as a point of escalation as required
REQUIREMENTS: EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS:
College/university diploma or degree or equivalent work experience
- At least 1-3 years of work experience required
- Minimum of 1+ years previous insurance or financial services experience
- Insurance knowledge
- Working towards FAIS compliance
Desired Skills:
- Insurance
- Policies
- Insurance specialist
- FAIS
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma