Insurance Specialist

Our client in the Insurance Industry is looking for a Insuracne specialist to join their organisation.

This role includes the gathering and reviewing of required client information to ensure that materials produced are accurate and meet agreed requirements. This role also requires basic insurance knowledge, and is responsible for low complexity policies and Renewals including New Business. This includes pre and post binding activities including, but not limited to, document generation to support invoicing, certificate production, endorsements and extensions.

Duties:

Customer Awareness and Focus

Maintain a basic technical understanding of all major classes of Insurance and specialist services that the Company offers to its customers

Maintain a basic understanding of the core aspects of relevant Insurance and related legislation

Develop insurer relationships at the appropriate level

Renewal Documentation (Pre- and post-renewal)

Technical Support/Coaching

Provide assistance to Operations Team Leaders by acting as a point of escalation as required

REQUIREMENTS: EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS:

College/university diploma or degree or equivalent work experience

At least 1-3 years of work experience required

Minimum of 1+ years previous insurance or financial services experience

Insurance knowledge

Working towards FAIS compliance

Desired Skills:

Insurance

Policies

Insurance specialist

FAIS

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

