Intel adds to mobile, 5G line-ups

Intel has announced two new additions to the lineup of 11th Gen Intel Core processors.

The company also introduced its first 5G product for the next generation of PC experiences, Intel 5G Solution 5000, following the previously-announced collaboration with MediaTek and Fibocom.

“We’ve taken the world’s best processor for thin-and-light Windows laptops and made the experience even better with the addition of our two new 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics,” says Chris Walker, Intel corporate vice-president and GM of Mobility Client Platforms. “In addition, we know real-world performance and connectivity are vital to our partners and the people who rely on PCs every day, so we’re continuing that momentum with more platform capabilities and choice in the market with the launch of our first 5G product for PCs: the Intel 5G Solution 5000.”

Widespread pandemic-driven requirements for working and studying at home have proven that mobility, performance and connectivity are essential to modern PC experiences. As the world embarks on the next stages of hybrid work-learn-play models, advancements in mobile computing support the evolution of how and where people use their devices.

The 11th Gen Intel Core processor family continues to deliver real-world productivity, collaboration, creation, gaming and entertainment on thin-and-light laptops.

Intel states that the 11th Gen Intel Core processor-based laptops2 deliver:

* Up to 5GHz in high-volume thin-and-light designs.

* Up to 25% overall application performance advantage.

* Designs with Intel Wi-Fi 6/6E (Gig+).

* ISV optimisations for up to eight times faster transcoding and up to twice the video editing speed.

* 1080p gameplay on new and popular titles, such as Valheim, with up to a 2.7 higher frame rate.

More than 60 designs based on the Intel Core i7-1195G7 and Intel Core i5-1155G7 are expected by this holiday season, with laptops from Acer, ASUS, Lenovo and MSI available this summer. Nearly 250 designs powered by 11th Gen Intel Core U-series processors are expected.