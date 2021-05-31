Our client in the building and construction sector is looking for an Internal Sales Representative to ensure fast, efficient processing and fulfilling of customer orders, being ever mindful of company standards of appearance and behaviour.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Maintain Stock levels
- Attend to Customer requirements
- Customer Queries resolution
- Managing the delivery of customer goods
- Manage Admin function
- Orders
- Manage Non-stock items quotations
- Meet Deliveries deadlines
- Customer service
Requirements:
- Grade 12
- 3 year’s retail sales experience, in building/construction environment
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- Stock Control
- Admin
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric