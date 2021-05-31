Internal Sales Representative

May 31, 2021

Our client in the building and construction sector is looking for an Internal Sales Representative to ensure fast, efficient processing and fulfilling of customer orders, being ever mindful of company standards of appearance and behaviour.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Maintain Stock levels
  • Attend to Customer requirements
  • Customer Queries resolution
  • Managing the delivery of customer goods
  • Manage Admin function
  • Orders
  • Manage Non-stock items quotations
  • Meet Deliveries deadlines
  • Customer service

Requirements:

  • Grade 12
  • 3 year’s retail sales experience, in building/construction environment

Desired Skills:

  • Sales
  • Stock Control
  • Admin

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

