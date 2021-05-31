Internal Sales Representative

Our client in the building and construction sector is looking for an Internal Sales Representative to ensure fast, efficient processing and fulfilling of customer orders, being ever mindful of company standards of appearance and behaviour.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Maintain Stock levels

Attend to Customer requirements

Customer Queries resolution

Managing the delivery of customer goods

Manage Admin function

Orders

Manage Non-stock items quotations

Meet Deliveries deadlines

Customer service

Requirements:

Grade 12

3 year’s retail sales experience, in building/construction environment

Desired Skills:

Sales

Stock Control

Admin

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

