Inventory Controller

A multi-national company based in Cape Town is looking for an Inventory Controller to join their successful finance team.

Reporting to: Financial Manager: Retail

Qualifications: Finance degree (majoring in Management / Cost accounting)

Experience: At least three to five years experience in a management accountant role in a medium to large retail environment. Inventory experience essential.

Skills required: * Analytical thinking

* Working knowledge of an ERP system (preferably Microsoft Dynamics NAV or Business Central)

* Working knowledge of inventory costing in a retail environment

* Knowledge of imports and foreign exchange preferable

* Excellent communication skills

* Highly skilled in Excel

Duties:

Inventory recons and aging

Update consumables standard cost

Cost of sales variance account analysis and reconciliation

Reconciliation of consignment supplier accounts

Managing imports

Forex cover and liaising with bankers

Managing relationship with a freight forwarder

Reconciling supplier prepayments (local & imports)

Stock loss provisioning and reconciliation

Bi-annual stock counts and reconciliation to the general ledger

Consumables stock reconciliation

Marketing stock reconciliation

Management of inventory payables

Warehouse KPI report

Calculation of monthly stock obsolescence provision

Weekly sales reports and other reports

Investigate anomalies

Ad hoc projects

