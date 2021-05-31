Inventory Controller

May 31, 2021

A multi-national company based in Cape Town is looking for an Inventory Controller to join their successful finance team.

Reporting to: Financial Manager: Retail

Qualifications: Finance degree (majoring in Management / Cost accounting)

Experience: At least three to five years experience in a management accountant role in a medium to large retail environment. Inventory experience essential.

Skills required: * Analytical thinking

* Working knowledge of an ERP system (preferably Microsoft Dynamics NAV or Business Central)

* Working knowledge of inventory costing in a retail environment

* Knowledge of imports and foreign exchange preferable

* Excellent communication skills

* Highly skilled in Excel

Duties:

  • Inventory recons and aging
  • Update consumables standard cost
  • Cost of sales variance account analysis and reconciliation
  • Reconciliation of consignment supplier accounts
  • Managing imports
  • Forex cover and liaising with bankers
  • Managing relationship with a freight forwarder
  • Reconciling supplier prepayments (local & imports)
  • Stock loss provisioning and reconciliation
  • Bi-annual stock counts and reconciliation to the general ledger
  • Consumables stock reconciliation
  • Marketing stock reconciliation
  • Management of inventory payables
  • Warehouse KPI report
  • Calculation of monthly stock obsolescence provision
  • Weekly sales reports and other reports
  • Investigate anomalies
  • Ad hoc projects

Learn more/Apply for this position