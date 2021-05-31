IT Account Manager

IT Account Manager – Taking the cloud phenomenon to another level!

We are looking for a confident go getter individual who will be the primary sales hunter and client relationship manager for the company to convert opportunities into new business and later on farm existing business.

The Position: We’re looking for an ambitious skills in IT Account Management to be based permanently in Centurion. This position will focus on the managed services and cloud computing solutions. Additional sales opportunities include hardware and software sales. The pay range on offer is R20 000.00 to R25 000.00 Basic Salary + Commission earnings Per Month.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable IT Sales experience will be contacted.

Requirements:

Complete Matric

Completed IT Diploma or similar IT qualifications – highly beneficial

Own reliable transport with a valid driver’s license

At least 3 years’ experience in a Business Development role with strong working knowledge of Computer Technology in a Business environment

Must be comfortable selling technology consulting, managed services or network services

Up sell and cross sell in all channels and avenues of the business

Essential selling experience/technical skills required for the role:

Cloud or Cloud Platform experience essential

SD-WAN experience essential

Mobile and Fixed Line Routers experience essential

Office 365 experience essential

Cold Calling

Prospecting

Opportunity identification and qualification

Customer relationship management

Direct sales

Setting sales appointments

Gathering client requirements

Developing solutions into written proposals

Presenting solutions and quotations

Highly organized – essential

Keep management informed and work efficiently

Participate in all aspects of the sales and marketing process

Contribute to the successful growth of the company

Committed, Stable and Mature person

Neat and tidy, well spoken and not shy to be honest

Responsibilities:

Successfully sell company technology services and products

Maintain all contacts, appointments and opportunities

Uncover prospects technology pain points and map solutions to achieve their business goals

Generating a pipeline of prospects, cultivate and manage through the company sales cycle

Consistently meet sales activities, pipeline and closing goals

Provide accurate sales reports

Research hardware and software pricing and provide purchase information and quotes

Provide efficient, timely and reliable support services required

Work habits and results are such that you require only moderate supervision

May be required to enter industrial or home office settings

Employee may be required to perform other related duties as required to meet the ongoing needs of the company

Why Should You Apply?

Super fast / always on internet connectivity

Can take any network to the next level and save money

Great Team

Great Management

Be recognized for hard work

Desired Skills:

Account Management Field Based

Solution Selling

Sales Development

Relationship building

New Business Development

New Business Generation

Account Management

New Business Account Management

B2B Sales

Cold Calls

Selling

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

The Company: one of a few qualified and highly specialized VMware partners in Southern Africa. Choosing the very best solution for each client and delivering managed ICT services through the cloud to customers of any size in any location.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Group Life Assurance

Learn more/Apply for this position