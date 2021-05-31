IT Sales Team Lead

IT Sales Team Lead – Taking the cloud phenomenon to another level!

We are looking for a confident go getter individual who has an urgent sense of delivery to be involved in a variety of tasks to provide a high level of service delivery to clients and create long-term client relationships, taking full ownership and responsibility for a professional Sales Team ensuring operational delivery and stability of clients.

The Company: one of a few qualified and highly specialized IT partners in Southern Africa. Choosing the very best solution for each client and delivering managed ICT services through the cloud to customers of any size in any location.

The Position: We’re looking for an ambitious Sales Team Lead be based internally on a permanent basis in Centurion. The pay range on offer is R22 000.00 to R25 000.00 Package Per Month.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Team Lead experience will be contacted.

Requirements:

Complete Matric

Completed IT Diploma or similar IT qualifications – highly beneficial

3+ years Sales Team Lead experience – essential

Microsoft Office skills

Maintaining a high culture of Service Excellence

Own reliable transport with a valid drivers license

Client focused and excellent interpersonal relationships

Active listening – ability to understand client requirements and pain points

Ability to work independently and a positively

A comprehensive understanding of ICT industry

Strong verbal and written communication skills (English & Afrikaans)

Ability to communicate at all levels of the business

Excellent problem solving and organizational skills

Meticulous and analytical with very high attention to detail

Excellent documentation skills and report writing

Responsibilities:

Sales Team supervision

New re-seller onboarding

Reporting

Identifying Training opportunities

Why Should You Apply?

Work for an organization offering state of the art platforms

Provide the very best solutions for each client

Great Team

Great Management

Be recognized for hard work

