IT Sales Team Lead – Taking the cloud phenomenon to another level!
We are looking for a confident go getter individual who has an urgent sense of delivery to be involved in a variety of tasks to provide a high level of service delivery to clients and create long-term client relationships, taking full ownership and responsibility for a professional Sales Team ensuring operational delivery and stability of clients.
The Company: one of a few qualified and highly specialized IT partners in Southern Africa. Choosing the very best solution for each client and delivering managed ICT services through the cloud to customers of any size in any location.
The Position: We’re looking for an ambitious Sales Team Lead be based internally on a permanent basis in Centurion. The pay range on offer is R22 000.00 to R25 000.00 Package Per Month.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Team Lead experience will be contacted.
Requirements:
- Complete Matric
- Completed IT Diploma or similar IT qualifications – highly beneficial
- 3+ years Sales Team Lead experience – essential
- Microsoft Office skills
- Maintaining a high culture of Service Excellence
- Own reliable transport with a valid drivers license
- Client focused and excellent interpersonal relationships
- Active listening – ability to understand client requirements and pain points
- Ability to work independently and a positively
- A comprehensive understanding of ICT industry
- Strong verbal and written communication skills (English & Afrikaans)
- Ability to communicate at all levels of the business
- Excellent problem solving and organizational skills
- Meticulous and analytical with very high attention to detail
- Excellent documentation skills and report writing
Responsibilities:
- Sales Team supervision
- New re-seller onboarding
- Reporting
- Identifying Training opportunities
Why Should You Apply?
- Work for an organization offering state of the art platforms
- Provide the very best solutions for each client
- Great Team
- Great Management
- Be recognized for hard work
Desired Skills:
- Internal Sales Team Lead
- Internal Sales
- Team Leading
- ICT
- Re-Seller Onboarding
- Service Delivery
- Customer Satisfaction
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric