Java Developer (Analyst Programmer II) at Talenttac

Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, testable and reliable Java code

Design, develop and maintain back end applications

Design, develop and maintain APIs

Design and maintain underlying database objects

Design and develop with support and reusability in mind

Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization

Create detailed technical documentation

Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle

Support quality assurance (automated testing and supporting of user testing when required)

Guide, mentor, and share knowledge with your team

Participate during all stages of the software development life-cycle

Improve and streamline processes (including application testing, deployment, and monitoring)

Help with day-to-day queries from clients and teams

Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle

Our client is looking for someone who enjoys developing and improving applications. This position is for you if you enjoy understanding and solving client requests while delivering professional working software, taking pride in the quality of the applications you deliver and [URL Removed] Requirements

7 + years experience using Java

Object Oriented analysis and design using common design patterns

Knowledge of Relational Databases, SQL and ORM technologies

Constantly seeking to learn and improve

Experience designing, and developing RESTful APIs

Solid understanding of application architecture

Able to take responsibility and be self motivated

Able to develop ideas and share them clearly (in non-technical terms when required)

Able to explain solution trade-offs (in non-technical terms when required)

Able to work within a team

Be curious in technology

Experience with test-driven development.

Analytical mindset and good problem-solving skills.

A love for developing software

Not required, but nice to have:

Experience development using Spring Boot, Java Streams, Spring Integration, Java Generics, JUnit, Maven, Message Queues (AMQP), and JPA/Hibernate

Experience working with a MySQL database

Experience development using Python

Experience using version control systems, such as GIT

Familiarity with Continuous Integration tools such as Jenkins

Familiarity with Google Cloud Platform and G-Suite

Familiarity in the use of container technology such as Docker

Familiarity with the WSO2 platform

Familiarity with Kotlin

Familiarity with Angular, and Node.JS

Familiarity with the ELK stack

Familiarity using Oracle, SQL Server, and PostgreSQL databases

Exposure to Agile methodologies, such as SCRUM and KANBAN

Learn more/Apply for this position