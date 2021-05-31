Junior DevOps Engineer at Talenttac

Develop Jenkins jobs to do the following:

ADF Deployments

Jasper Report Deployments

Oracle Forms & Reports Deployments

Oracle Stored Object Compilations

Spring App Deployments via maven

Source Control Management using:Subversion Edge

Manage user access

Develop hook rules

Backup & Recovery

GitLab (New)

Maintain on latest version

Backup & Recovery

Application Server Administration using:Weblogic, Tomcat and Apache httpd

Install & configure

Monitor & Maintain

Troubleshoot & problem solve

Continuous Delivery Pipelines using Jenkins:

ADF Deployments

Java Spring Deployments

Html / javascript Deployments

Monitoring:

Troubleshooting potential issues (Reactive / Proactive)

Monitoring tools used

Oracle Enterprise Manager 12C

Nagios

App Dynamics

Documentation:

Document all processes and procedures

Document all installation / configuration / upgrade processes

Research & Development:

Investigate and access new Tools to be used in DevOps Environment and their viability as well as their fit

Think on an enterprise scale. I.E reuse, flexibility, fit for purpose, cultural fit within Pepkor IT

Ongoing process re-engineering to adapt continuous integration environment to technological changes

Support Development teams with build processes and release management of new changes to production

You will be working with the following technologies:

Jenkins

Java

Ant

Python

Shell

Artifactory

Git

SVN

Weblogic

Tomcat

Apache httpd

Nagios

App Dynamics

Oracle Enterprise Manager

Maven

Jasper Reports

Oracle & MySQL Database

Linux

Our client is a dynamic IT company that delivers value-driven IT solutions to the group.The primary focus of this position is to administrate, configure, monitor and maintain our continuous integration and source control [URL Removed] Requirements

Matric

Tertiary qualification in IT

The natural tendency to take ownership and responsibility

Strong problem solving, effective planning and organisational skills

Detail oriented

Excellent communication skills

You have a can do attitude

Can cope under pressure

Positive outlook on life

Above all, be passionate about what you do

Take responsibility for team failures

Strives for continuous improvement

Works smart, not hard (DevOps has 3 team members supporting hundreds of servers across +- 20 technology types, and it is expanding quickly)

Needs to have adopted DevOps as a culture

Needs to embrace change rather than fear it

+- 3 Years experience in linux, continuous integration (Jenkins), scripting in Python, Ant, Shell

Learn more/Apply for this position