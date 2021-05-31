Junior DevOps Engineer at Talenttac

- Develop Jenkins jobs to do the following:
- ADF Deployments
- Jasper Report Deployments
- Oracle Forms & Reports Deployments
- Oracle Stored Object Compilations
- Spring App Deployments via maven
- Source Control Management using:Subversion Edge
- Manage user access
- Develop hook rules
- Backup & Recovery
- GitLab (New)
- Maintain on latest version
- Backup & Recovery
- Application Server Administration using:Weblogic, Tomcat and Apache httpd
- Install & configure
- Monitor & Maintain
- Troubleshoot & problem solve
- Continuous Delivery Pipelines using Jenkins:
- ADF Deployments
- Java Spring Deployments
- Html / javascript Deployments
- Monitoring:
- Troubleshooting potential issues (Reactive / Proactive)
- Monitoring tools used
- Oracle Enterprise Manager 12C
- Nagios
- App Dynamics
- Documentation:
- Document all processes and procedures
- Document all installation / configuration / upgrade processes
- Research & Development:
- Investigate and access new Tools to be used in DevOps Environment and their viability as well as their fit
- Think on an enterprise scale. I.E reuse, flexibility, fit for purpose, cultural fit within Pepkor IT
- Ongoing process re-engineering to adapt continuous integration environment to technological changes
- Support Development teams with build processes and release management of new changes to production
- You will be working with the following technologies:
- Jenkins
- Java
- Ant
- Python
- Shell
- Artifactory
- Git
- SVN
- Weblogic
- Tomcat
- Apache httpd
- Nagios
- App Dynamics
- Oracle Enterprise Manager
- Maven
- Jasper Reports
- Oracle & MySQL Database
- Linux
Our client is a dynamic IT company that delivers value-driven IT solutions to the group.The primary focus of this position is to administrate, configure, monitor and maintain our continuous integration and source control [URL Removed] Requirements
- Matric
- Tertiary qualification in IT
- The natural tendency to take ownership and responsibility
- Strong problem solving, effective planning and organisational skills
- Detail oriented
- Excellent communication skills
- You have a can do attitude
- Can cope under pressure
- Positive outlook on life
- Above all, be passionate about what you do
- Take responsibility for team failures
- Strives for continuous improvement
- Works smart, not hard (DevOps has 3 team members supporting hundreds of servers across +- 20 technology types, and it is expanding quickly)
- Needs to have adopted DevOps as a culture
- Needs to embrace change rather than fear it
- +- 3 Years experience in linux, continuous integration (Jenkins), scripting in Python, Ant, Shell