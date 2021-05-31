Junior DevOps Engineer at Talenttac

May 31, 2021

  • Develop Jenkins jobs to do the following:
  • ADF Deployments
  • Jasper Report Deployments
  • Oracle Forms & Reports Deployments
  • Oracle Stored Object Compilations
  • Spring App Deployments via maven
  • Source Control Management using:Subversion Edge
  • Manage user access
  • Develop hook rules
  • Backup & Recovery
  • GitLab (New)
  • Maintain on latest version
  • Backup & Recovery
  • Application Server Administration using:Weblogic, Tomcat and Apache httpd
  • Install & configure
  • Monitor & Maintain
  • Troubleshoot & problem solve
  • Continuous Delivery Pipelines using Jenkins:
  • ADF Deployments
  • Java Spring Deployments
  • Html / javascript Deployments
  • Monitoring:
  • Troubleshooting potential issues (Reactive / Proactive)
  • Monitoring tools used
  • Oracle Enterprise Manager 12C
  • Nagios
  • App Dynamics
  • Documentation:
  • Document all processes and procedures
  • Document all installation / configuration / upgrade processes
  • Research & Development:
  • Investigate and access new Tools to be used in DevOps Environment and their viability as well as their fit
  • Think on an enterprise scale. I.E reuse, flexibility, fit for purpose, cultural fit within Pepkor IT
  • Ongoing process re-engineering to adapt continuous integration environment to technological changes
  • Support Development teams with build processes and release management of new changes to production
  • You will be working with the following technologies:
  • Jenkins
  • Java
  • Ant
  • Python
  • Shell
  • Artifactory
  • Git
  • SVN
  • Weblogic
  • Tomcat
  • Apache httpd
  • Nagios
  • App Dynamics
  • Oracle Enterprise Manager
  • Maven
  • Jasper Reports
  • Oracle & MySQL Database
  • Linux

Our client is a dynamic IT company that delivers value-driven IT solutions to the group.The primary focus of this position is to administrate, configure, monitor and maintain our continuous integration and source control [URL Removed] Requirements

  • Matric
  • Tertiary qualification in IT
  • The natural tendency to take ownership and responsibility
  • Strong problem solving, effective planning and organisational skills
  • Detail oriented
  • Excellent communication skills
  • You have a can do attitude
  • Can cope under pressure
  • Positive outlook on life
  • Above all, be passionate about what you do
  • Take responsibility for team failures
  • Strives for continuous improvement
  • Works smart, not hard (DevOps has 3 team members supporting hundreds of servers across +- 20 technology types, and it is expanding quickly)
  • Needs to have adopted DevOps as a culture
  • Needs to embrace change rather than fear it
  • +- 3 Years experience in linux, continuous integration (Jenkins), scripting in Python, Ant, Shell

