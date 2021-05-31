Junior Field Technician

May 31, 2021

RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE POSITION INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

  • Ensure installation, LPM and software conversion is done efficiently
  • Repairs, services and maintenance to all Gaming related equipment
  • Assist Field Technicians with timeous rollout of machine changes, conversions, upgrades, site preparation and rollout as required
  • Check venue overall furnishing condition as well as safety and compliance around them
  • Ensure timeous preparation work of LPMs chairs, bases, balustrades, and other fit out equipment as required
  • Adherence to all company Policies and Procedures and MGB procedures
  • Ensure compliance to all relevant Company policy and procedures and Internal Control Standards
  • Security of workshop and vehicles always
  • Ensuring cleanliness of work areas and vehicles at all times
  • Ensuring that all administrative functions are completed accurately and timeously
  • Liaison with relevant internal and external parties including site operators

QUALIFICATIONS, EXPERIENCE, SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED

  • Grade 12 + minimum N6 or National Diploma in Electrical/ Electronic Engineering
  • A valid code 08 driver’s licence (advantageous)
  • Ability to maintain excellent quality standards and service levels
  • 2 years’ relevant experience

Desired Skills:

  • N6 or National Diploma in Electrical Engineering with 2 years work experience and a drivers license

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

A leading company in the LPM (limited payout machines) gaming industry.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Cost to company package including medical aid and provident fund

Learn more/Apply for this position