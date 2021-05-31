Junior Field Technician

RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE POSITION INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:
- Ensure installation, LPM and software conversion is done efficiently
- Repairs, services and maintenance to all Gaming related equipment
- Assist Field Technicians with timeous rollout of machine changes, conversions, upgrades, site preparation and rollout as required
- Check venue overall furnishing condition as well as safety and compliance around them
- Ensure timeous preparation work of LPMs chairs, bases, balustrades, and other fit out equipment as required
- Adherence to all company Policies and Procedures and MGB procedures
- Ensure compliance to all relevant Company policy and procedures and Internal Control Standards
- Security of workshop and vehicles always
- Ensuring cleanliness of work areas and vehicles at all times
- Ensuring that all administrative functions are completed accurately and timeously
- Liaison with relevant internal and external parties including site operators
QUALIFICATIONS, EXPERIENCE, SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED
- Grade 12 + minimum N6 or National Diploma in Electrical/ Electronic Engineering
- A valid code 08 driver’s licence (advantageous)
- Ability to maintain excellent quality standards and service levels
- 2 years’ relevant experience
Desired Skills:
- N6 or National Diploma in Electrical Engineering with 2 years work experience and a drivers license
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
A leading company in the LPM (limited payout machines) gaming industry.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Cost to company package including medical aid and provident fund