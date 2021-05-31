Junior Field Technician

RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE POSITION INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

Ensure installation, LPM and software conversion is done efficiently

Repairs, services and maintenance to all Gaming related equipment

Assist Field Technicians with timeous rollout of machine changes, conversions, upgrades, site preparation and rollout as required

Check venue overall furnishing condition as well as safety and compliance around them

Ensure timeous preparation work of LPMs chairs, bases, balustrades, and other fit out equipment as required

Adherence to all company Policies and Procedures and MGB procedures

Ensure compliance to all relevant Company policy and procedures and Internal Control Standards

Security of workshop and vehicles always

Ensuring cleanliness of work areas and vehicles at all times

Ensuring that all administrative functions are completed accurately and timeously

Liaison with relevant internal and external parties including site operators

QUALIFICATIONS, EXPERIENCE, SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED

Grade 12 + minimum N6 or National Diploma in Electrical/ Electronic Engineering

A valid code 08 driver’s licence (advantageous)

Ability to maintain excellent quality standards and service levels

2 years’ relevant experience

Desired Skills:

N6 or National Diploma in Electrical Engineering with 2 years work experience and a drivers license

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

A leading company in the LPM (limited payout machines) gaming industry.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Cost to company package including medical aid and provident fund

Learn more/Apply for this position