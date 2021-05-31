LEAD NOC Engineer (Contract)

May 31, 2021

LEAD NOC Engineer

Work Hours: 7 days a week – Shift – 8 hours working day (8am -5pm)
Rota for weekend work
No Overtime allowance, No Standby allowance, No Night Shift allowance

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications:

  • Qualifications in Grade 12
  • Relevant IT Degree – Information Systems
  • N+ and A+
  • CCNA: Cisco Certified Network Associate – Routing and Switching
  • OR;
  • CCNP: Cisco Certified Network Professional – Routing and Switching
  • JNCIA (preferable)

Skills & Experience

  • Team Leadership
  • Training of Junior Network Engineers
  • Reporting
  • 3 years of customer support and incident resolution within a Network service provider.
  • 3 years’ experience in Troubleshooting firewalls, routers and switches.
  • 3 years’ experience with configuring switches and routers
  • 3 years Network Monitoring
  • 3 years Monitoring of Traffic
  • Familiar with routing protocols e.g. RIP, BGP
  • Have the experience of dealing with the pressures that Corporate Customers bring

Key Technologies:

  • Configuration of OSPF, ISIS, BGP, MPLS, TE protocols
  • Cisco Internetworking Operating Systems: IOS / IOS XR / NX OS
  • Cisco routers: [Phone Number Removed]; series
  • Cisco switches: C2950 / C2960 / C3560 / C3750 / ME3400 / C6500 /
  • TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, Subnetting, IPv4, IPv6, VPNv4
  • Routing protocols RIP, OSPF, EIGRP, BGP, IS-IS, MP-BGP, MPLS
  • VLANs, switch access, IDS, IPS
  • LAN Technologies – VLANS, STP, VTP, Port Security, PBR (Policy Based Routing)
  • VPN: GRE / IPSec / DMVPN / MPLS / VRFs/ LDP/RSVP-TE/ L2 VPNs
  • Network monitoring – NETFLOW, SNMP, IPSLA
  • Microsoft Windows Servers [Phone Number Removed];
  • Microsoft Office [Phone Number Removed];

Duties & Responsibilities:

  • Lead and train the NOC Engineering team
  • Do daily reporting of NOC team
  • The key function of this role is to receive, manage and resolve Customer queries which are already logged with the Support Desk.
  • Perform monitoring of Customer networks and log necessary faults with 3rd party suppliers.
  • Ability to resolve issues by configuring switches and routers.
  • This requires the ability to quickly understand our Customers network, do in-depth analysis and ultimately resolve the issue which may require remotely logging on to the Customers device and performing the necessary changes.
  • Perform monitoring with subsequent escalation to support staff, however we require them to troubleshoot and resolve Customer queries too.

Personal Attributes

  • Motivated Network Engineer
  • Organisational Skills
  • Enthusiastic
  • Team Player
  • Ability to work on your own

Desired Skills:

  • Leadership
  • Training
  • Supvervision
  • NOC
  • Monitoring
  • Traffic Monitoring
  • LAN
  • WAN
  • CCNA
  • CCNP
  • CISCO
  • Routers
  • Switches
  • Routing & Switching
  • Network Monitoring
  • VLAN’s

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Service Provider

