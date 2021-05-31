Lead SQL DBA

We have an opportunity for a Senior/ Lead SQL DBA to join our team. We are open to someone joining in either Cape Town or Johannesburg as we have bases at both sites. If you are looking for a new and exciting opportunity within the consulting space, please get in contact.

Further details:

Relevant IT Qualification (Ideally relevant MS SQL Certificates)

Location: Cape Town or Johannesburg

Level: Senior or Lead

Conduct the relevant duties as required by a SQL DBA, and adapt to the needs of the client.

Team lead for the SQL DBA team.

Troubleshooting escalation point for the team.

Documenting required processes and support functions.

Ensure team knowledge and certification growth.

Experience with SQL Server [Phone Number Removed]; is a bonus)

After hours work may be required dependant on client support requirements.

