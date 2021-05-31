Light Materials Handling Product Specialist

Key objectives:

To develop and grow the sales and market share of the companies product offering covering Light Materials Handling (Synthetic Belts), by engaging with the companies branch network and customers. To offer product training to staff and customers, technical advice on new and existing installations, monitor the Light Materials Handling market, perform competitor analysis and identify new market and product opportunities. Drive sales with key accounts and national customers.

Provide sales aid and technical advice to regions and customers.

Environmental scanning, organisational effectiveness, competitor, and market analysis.

Customer needs assessed.

Regular communication of market needs to management.

Forecast – plan short term and long-term goals.

Assisting in the monitoring of deliveries, handle queries, late deliveries.

Monitor stock levels.

Contribute to the purchasing of specialised stock on various divisional articles.

Ensure healthy margins by monthly review.

Services are provided according to department plan

A professional attitude is displayed when interacting with customers and team

Provide ongoing assessment and feedback of development.

Team effectiveness is facilitated and assessed against standards and contingencies applied when required.

Safety and health problems are identified and reported to the safety representative for rectifying.

Incidents/accidents are prevented by effective operating of equipment and machinery, and by following health and safety procedures.

Minimum Requirements:

Matric/Grade 12

Technical trade or qualification in Light Materials Handling.

Computer literate essential.

Min 5 years Light Materials Handling and process experience.

Sales experience will be an advantage.

Experience in customer negotiations i.e. Trade/Contracts etc

Negotiating experience.

Desired Skills:

Light Materials Handling

Materials Handling

MBA

Budgeting

Forecasting

Customer and Supplier Negotiations

Sales Rep

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Consulting Engineering

5 to 10 years Product Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Incentive Bonus

