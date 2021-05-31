Management Consultant at Sigmait

Profiuled Man agement consultancy seeks individual to add value to team :
Experienced in :
Management Consulting
Enterprise Development
Business Turnarounds, especically in SMME, and SMME Development
Development and Project Management
Proposal implementation
Offering Financial Mentorship
Forge Business Linkages
Facilitate Access Support
Faciliate Access to Finance
Develop framework plans : Marketing Strategies / HR Management Plans / Bankable Business Plans
Ability to Travel – (Max 15% of work)
Desired Skills:
- Interpersonl
- Financial Acumen
- Computer Literacy
- Process Modelling
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software
- 5 to 10 years Strategy Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours
About The Employer:
Level 1 B-BBEE empowered ISO9001 accredited Specialist Managerment Consulting company focusing on delivering a range of high impact and innovative solutions to businesses, projects, organisation and individuals.
Service offering includes
-Enterprise Development
-Business Turnarounds
-Business Incubation
-Project Management & Implementation
-Partnership Development
-Business Mentorship and Coaching
-Facilitating Global Business Mentorships