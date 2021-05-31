Management Consultant at Sigmait

Profiuled Man agement consultancy seeks individual to add value to team :

Experienced in :

Management Consulting

Enterprise Development

Business Turnarounds, especically in SMME, and SMME Development

Development and Project Management

Proposal implementation

Offering Financial Mentorship

Forge Business Linkages

Facilitate Access Support

Faciliate Access to Finance

Develop framework plans : Marketing Strategies / HR Management Plans / Bankable Business Plans

Ability to Travel – (Max 15% of work)

Desired Skills:

Interpersonl

Financial Acumen

Computer Literacy

Process Modelling

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software

5 to 10 years Strategy Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

Level 1 B-BBEE empowered ISO9001 accredited Specialist Managerment Consulting company focusing on delivering a range of high impact and innovative solutions to businesses, projects, organisation and individuals.

Service offering includes

-Enterprise Development

-Business Turnarounds

-Business Incubation

-Project Management & Implementation

-Partnership Development

-Business Mentorship and Coaching

-Facilitating Global Business Mentorships

