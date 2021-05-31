Manager: Prepaid Customer Analytics & Insights

- Build base understanding on Prepaid Business and Base, focus on customer behaviour and drive customer revenues and influence customer behaviour on the network.
- Translate insights into commercial opportunities to grow/maintain subscriber base through commercial initiatives driven by analytical insights.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- University degree or equivalent qualification (BCom, BSc Mathematics, Computer Science, Applied Mathematics, or equivalent)
- Post-graduate degree in an analytical or commercial field of study (BCom, BSc Mathematics, Computer Science, Applied Mathematics, or equivalent)
- Min 5-8 years of relevant work experience
- Experience in managing a team in a strategic commercial or marketing role
- Fluent in English & Other South African languages
- Experience in CVM methodology, principles, capabilities, and techniques.
- Prior experience of mobile industry
- Experience with research- and analytics-driven quantitative pricing techniques (e.g. price modelling, predictive models)
POSITION OUTPUTS
Strategy:
- Develop a prepaid CVM strategy through analytics and modelling to Identify opportunities to stimulate revenues by upselling, cross-selling and other customer lifecycle programmes to increase ARPU from Mass and acquisition.
- Design CVM Recommendation models to improve customer engagement across the different csustomer lifecycles.
- Design reports and dashboards to track/reduce churn and build predictive models to identify customers that are at risk of leaving the company.
- Increase Customer Lifetime value with various programs.
Delivery:
- Create/monitor micro Segmentation/ Clustering analysis in order to do targeted CVM campaigns for Prepaid mass segment.
- Work with cross functional teams to expedite time to market for CVM activities. Pricing Framework, regulatory approvals, Customer experience & brand etc.
- Improve/create Campaign Library for all CVM related activities. (Bundles, Rate Cutters, Rate plan migration etc.)
- Drive an increase in company’s Net Promoter Score.
- Improve 30/7/1 day(s) active base, activity level of each revenue stream & Data penetration.
- Drive Recharge Revenues for the prepaid base, by introducing relevant CVM programs.
- Analyse commercial impact of BTL programs on product penetration, ARPU and incremental value delivered. Define analyses of mass segment to identify opportunities to apply products and tariffs to maximize the engagement.
- Support CVM team to understand the root cause of high value churn and create a mitigation plan to reduce churn.
- Prepaid retention/churn management strategy to retain high value customers. Manage inactivity, early churn detection, root-cause analysis etc.
- Actively manage the churn targets and work closely with relevant business units to prevent churn.
- Closely work with outbound tele calling team to conduct survey for high value customers.
- Support analysis to build and refine a subscriber usage behaviour.
- Ensure that all outbound activity is measured & includes impact of activity versus appropriate control groups or tests.
- Work closely with other business units to implement CVM programs and drive the management/measurement thereof.
- Create and maintain a campaign tracker, measuring and forecasting on key KPI’s
- Perform monthly deep dives on base to understand emerging subscriber trends.
Capability:
- Translating and integrating objectives and activities for lifecycle management and reporting into requirements for the IT/Technical teams
- Excellent interpersonal, networking, and stakeholder’s engagement skills
- Very good organizational, problem solving and time management skills
- Excellent analytical skills for effective prepaid base management on commercial improvement programs
People:
- Create and manage a high performing team.
Desired Skills:
- Prepaid Business and Base
- analytical insights
- CVM
- quantitative pricing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree