Mechanical Engineer at LEDwise Lighting (Pty) Ltd

LEDwise Lighting is a leading designer and manufacturer of LED luminiares for the commercial, industrial and retail industries. Our design office and factory are based in Maitland in Cape Town.

We are looking for a recent graduate in Mechanical or Mechatronic Engineering with a BSc or BEng degree from one of the top 5 universities in South Africa.

The successful applicant will need to:

be a self starter and a quick learner

a good communicator

be motivated to become an expert in lighting science

be able to operate Solid Works and related lighting software packages like Relux and Dialux

be practical and able to work with their hands

assemble prototypes and set up test equipment

project manage their work to meet required time lines and budgets

understand the product development process and design new products to ensure integration with other engineering disciplines

have an understanding of electronics

prepare Bill of Materials for production

prepare assembly documentation for luminaires.

This is an ideal opportunity for an enthusiastic, motivated team player, who is passionate about energy saving, to get involved in projects from concept design and testing right through to production completion.

Please send a copy of your CV including your marks history, a motivational letter and your expected remuneration to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Mechanical drawing

Mechanical engineering skill

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Mechanical Engineering

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

LEDwise Lighting (Pty) Ltd. is an expert designer and manufacturer of LED lighting solutions for the retail, commercial and industrial market sectors.

At the core of the company is the professional engineering team which consists of experienced Mechanical and Electronic engineers responsible for new product development, product testing and operations management.

Additionally our highly experienced Sales team works closely with our clients to ensure the right product is selected for the application. On the factory floor we have a skilled team of assemblers who ensure that every job is assembled correctly to the highest quality standard.

We are a proudly South African company and wherever possible we source local content to minimise our enviromental impact and to stimulate the local economy. We recycle our waste and reuse as much material as possible to try and ensure that our products are as enviromentally sustainable in their production, as they are in use.

