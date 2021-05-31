Medical Customer Service Consultant at M&M Consulting

Purpose of the Job

Responsible for resolution of queries in accordance with the medical scheme rules and legislation. Professional customer services work at an advanced level involving answering phone calls and resolving queries, complaints and providing information and educating the members.

Resonsibilities

Telephonic liaison and written response to members and suppliers

Search files and records for information related to complaints/queries and determine solutions to the problems according to the company’s policy and procedures (telephonically or in written format)

Liaison with members, providers, internal departments and Healthcare partners

Complete all related administration work.

Provide feedback to members, Healthcare suppliers on the enquiry/complaint

Work out quotes on dental-, optometry etc. benefits and quote the member/provider correctly.

Utilise and record information using the elected systems

Checking accounts for amendments and resubmissions.

Desired Skills:

3 to 5 years

Experience in the Healthcare industry

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Client / Customer Support

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Medical

