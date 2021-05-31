National Sales Manager

My client is a successful and highly regarded role player in the security solutions industry. With a national footprint and presence in Sub-Saharan Africa as well as a steep growth trajectory in the market place, the opportunity for career growth is exceptional.

An exciting position has arisen for a candidate who is target driven and has the leadership and strategic ability to guide the national sales team to improve sales. A minimum of 5 years technical sales experience together with a proven successful sales management record will secure an interview for this unique opportunity. A competitive basic salary and commission is on offer to the successful candidate, together with pension fund contribution after three months. Only candidates residing in Johannesburg or Cape Town will be considered for the position.

