The Network engineer is responsible for setting up, developing and maintaining computer networks within the organization , offering support to users and troubleshoot any problems that arise
- Drive business profitability in the context of cost management through Information technology solutions
- Increase operational efficiency and suggest solutions to enhance cost effectiveness
- Develop financial model for charge-out for all components to ensure relevant income are generated
- Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SMEs, project managers and senior staff members by providing input to business requirements
- Develop appropriate strategic plans for the network design and architecture by executing plans and all changes required to optimise business network
- Monitor changes in legislation, regulations, initiatives and relevant industry practices. Ensure drafting and implementation of appropriate interventions
- Ensure compliance with audit requirements
- Identify all the components within the network by defining benchmarks for latency and utilisation of network components
- Implement network changes during defined slots and at appropriate times by executing all changes
- Ensure all network testing and analysis of network facilities are executed and findings used to increase efficiencies in the business
- Produce multi-network designs, design policies and applications for the business
- Manage own development to increase own competencies
About The Employer:
- Relevant Diploma/Degree
- Non-negotiable experience required in supporting and monitoring, troubleshooting etc. of Oracle Session Border Controller
- Minimum 5 years experience as a Telecoms Engineer supporting Oracle Session Border Controller
- Solid understanding of SIP protocol
- MySQL experience
- Linux administration experience advantageous
- Good understanding of networks
- Canddiates MUST HAVE Oracle Session Border Controller