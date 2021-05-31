Network Engineer

The Network engineer is responsible for setting up, developing and maintaining computer networks within the organization , offering support to users and troubleshoot any problems that arise

Drive business profitability in the context of cost management through Information technology solutions

Increase operational efficiency and suggest solutions to enhance cost effectiveness

Develop financial model for charge-out for all components to ensure relevant income are generated

Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SMEs, project managers and senior staff members by providing input to business requirements

Develop appropriate strategic plans for the network design and architecture by executing plans and all changes required to optimise business network

Monitor changes in legislation, regulations, initiatives and relevant industry practices. Ensure drafting and implementation of appropriate interventions

Ensure compliance with audit requirements

Identify all the components within the network by defining benchmarks for latency and utilisation of network components

Implement network changes during defined slots and at appropriate times by executing all changes

Ensure all network testing and analysis of network facilities are executed and findings used to increase efficiencies in the business

Produce multi-network designs, design policies and applications for the business

Manage own development to increase own competencies

About The Employer:

Relevant Diploma/Degree

Non-negotiable experience required in supporting and monitoring, troubleshooting etc. of Oracle Session Border Controller

Minimum 5 years experience as a Telecoms Engineer supporting Oracle Session Border Controller

Solid understanding of SIP protocol

MySQL experience

Linux administration experience advantageous

Good understanding of networks

Canddiates MUST HAVE Oracle Session Border Controller

