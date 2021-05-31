Network Engineer

The Network engineer is responsible for setting up, developing and maintaining computer networks within the organization , offering support to users and troubleshoot any problems that arise

  • Drive business profitability in the context of cost management through Information technology solutions
  • Increase operational efficiency and suggest solutions to enhance cost effectiveness
  • Develop financial model for charge-out for all components to ensure relevant income are generated
  • Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SMEs, project managers and senior staff members by providing input to business requirements
  • Develop appropriate strategic plans for the network design and architecture by executing plans and all changes required to optimise business network
  • Monitor changes in legislation, regulations, initiatives and relevant industry practices. Ensure drafting and implementation of appropriate interventions
  • Ensure compliance with audit requirements
  • Identify all the components within the network by defining benchmarks for latency and utilisation of network components
  • Implement network changes during defined slots and at appropriate times by executing all changes
  • Ensure all network testing and analysis of network facilities are executed and findings used to increase efficiencies in the business
  • Produce multi-network designs, design policies and applications for the business
  • Manage own development to increase own competencies

Requirements:

  • Relevant Diploma/Degree
  • Non-negotiable experience required in supporting and monitoring, troubleshooting etc. of Oracle Session Border Controller
  • Minimum 5 years experience as a Telecoms Engineer supporting Oracle Session Border Controller
  • Solid understanding of SIP protocol
  • MySQL experience
  • Linux administration experience advantageous
  • Good understanding of networks
  • Canddiates MUST HAVE Oracle Session Border Controller

