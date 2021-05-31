Product Designer at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client is a growing FinTech company, specializing in the storage of Crypto Currency and has recently become a Digital Bank. The business is looking for a Product Designer with a passion for design and creating a great customer experience. Our client is keen to have an individual who has a flair for creativity, who keeps abreast of trends in UI/UX and who has strong Product design background.

Design interfaces, flows, interactions and experiences for new products that will directly impact our users lives.

Be the team animator responsible for illustrations and interactions across our products.

Get creative, with marketing based design work for social platforms.

Collaborate with engineers, designers and product managers to conceptualise features and improvements.

Empathise with users through testing and persona reviews, to ensure a delightful user experience for complex banking processes.

Contribute to improving internal design processes and best practices. Previous improvements include a design pattern library, and app naming convention.

ProfileQualifications & Experience:

Ability to conceptualise and execute with speed and scale

Fluent in Adobe creative suite & Figma

Conceptualise simple ideas to ensure a great user experience for complex processes.

Promote design guidelines and best practices

Create wireframes, storyboards and user flows to communicate to developers effectively

Prototyping products for user testing

Confident communicating with clients and stakeholders

Past experience with marketing campaigns or print design

Understanding of HTML and CSS

Experience with Principle, Framer or similar

Job Offer100,000 USD – 120,000 USD per annum

About The Employer:

Global FinTech brand

