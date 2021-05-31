Product Designer at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client is a growing FinTech company, specializing in the storage of Crypto Currency and has recently become a Digital Bank. The business is looking for a Product Designer with a passion for design and creating a great customer experience. Our client is keen to have an individual who has a flair for creativity, who keeps abreast of trends in UI/UX and who has strong Product design background. Client DetailsOur client is a growing FinTech company, specializing in the storage of Crypto Currency and has recently become a Digital Bank. The business is growing rapidly and becoming a leader in the FinTech space.DescriptionThe Product Designer would be responsible for the following:
- Design interfaces, flows, interactions and experiences for new products that will directly impact our users lives.
- Be the team animator responsible for illustrations and interactions across our products.
- Get creative, with marketing based design work for social platforms.
- Collaborate with engineers, designers and product managers to conceptualise features and improvements.
- Empathise with users through testing and persona reviews, to ensure a delightful user experience for complex banking processes.
- Contribute to improving internal design processes and best practices. Previous improvements include a design pattern library, and app naming convention.
ProfileQualifications & Experience:
- Ability to conceptualise and execute with speed and scale
- Fluent in Adobe creative suite & Figma
- Conceptualise simple ideas to ensure a great user experience for complex processes.
- Promote design guidelines and best practices
- Create wireframes, storyboards and user flows to communicate to developers effectively
- Prototyping products for user testing
- Confident communicating with clients and stakeholders
- Past experience with marketing campaigns or print design
- Understanding of HTML and CSS
- Experience with Principle, Framer or similar
Job Offer100,000 USD – 120,000 USD per annum
About The Employer:
Global FinTech brand