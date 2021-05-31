Project Coordinator at Parvana

About the Client:

Responsibilities:

  • Representing our client on site and coordinating teams.

  • Communicating / managing all feedback from site to the development team.

  • Documenting progress made on site via photography.

  • Neighbour management on new and existing projects.

  • Managing our client’s email snagging platform.

  • Liaising with clients / owners in order to gain access into respective units.

  • Liaising with contractors / client’s to arrange for investigations of historic projects.

  • On site unit and building reviews during construction.

  • Managing the completion of communal snags.

  • Communicating timelines of completion to the development team.

  • Communicating to the managing agent regarding building snags.

  • Directing building related queries from clients to the managing agent.

  • Facilitating the confirmation of in-unit specifications.

  • Notifying our client of any unit & design changes made by professionals.

  • Managing the administration of customization deadlines.

  • Internal progress reporting to the development team.

  • General ad hoc duties as the company sees fit.

  • Digitalizing and hardcopy filing where necessary.

  • Preparation of any presentations where necessary.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelors Degree in Construction / Quantity Surveying.

Skills / Experience:

  • Strong attention to detail & highly organized.
  • Excellent understanding and communication of the English Language.
  • Competent in Excel, Outlook and Word (MS Office Suite) and good at learning new software.
  • Positive and professional attitude and appearance.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to

