Project Coordinator at Parvana

Project Coordinator (Parvana)
About the Client:
Responsibilities:
- Representing our client on site and coordinating teams.
- Communicating / managing all feedback from site to the development team.
- Documenting progress made on site via photography.
- Neighbour management on new and existing projects.
- Managing our client’s email snagging platform.
- Liaising with clients / owners in order to gain access into respective units.
- Liaising with contractors / client’s to arrange for investigations of historic projects.
- On site unit and building reviews during construction.
- Managing the completion of communal snags.
- Communicating timelines of completion to the development team.
- Communicating to the managing agent regarding building snags.
- Directing building related queries from clients to the managing agent.
- Facilitating the confirmation of in-unit specifications.
- Notifying our client of any unit & design changes made by professionals.
- Managing the administration of customization deadlines.
- Internal progress reporting to the development team.
- General ad hoc duties as the company sees fit.
- Digitalizing and hardcopy filing where necessary.
- Preparation of any presentations where necessary.
Qualifications:
- Bachelors Degree in Construction / Quantity Surveying.
Skills / Experience:
- Strong attention to detail & highly organized.
- Excellent understanding and communication of the English Language.
- Competent in Excel, Outlook and Word (MS Office Suite) and good at learning new software.
- Positive and professional attitude and appearance.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]