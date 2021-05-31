Project Coordinator at Parvana

Project Coordinator (Parvana)

About the Client:

Responsibilities:

Representing our client on site and coordinating teams.

Communicating / managing all feedback from site to the development team.

Documenting progress made on site via photography.

Neighbour management on new and existing projects.

Managing our client’s email snagging platform.

Liaising with clients / owners in order to gain access into respective units.

Liaising with contractors / client’s to arrange for investigations of historic projects.

On site unit and building reviews during construction.

Managing the completion of communal snags.

Communicating timelines of completion to the development team.

Communicating to the managing agent regarding building snags.

Directing building related queries from clients to the managing agent.

Facilitating the confirmation of in-unit specifications.

Notifying our client of any unit & design changes made by professionals.

Managing the administration of customization deadlines.

Internal progress reporting to the development team.

General ad hoc duties as the company sees fit.

Digitalizing and hardcopy filing where necessary.

Preparation of any presentations where necessary.

Qualifications:

Bachelors Degree in Construction / Quantity Surveying.

Skills / Experience:

Strong attention to detail & highly organized.

Excellent understanding and communication of the English Language.

Competent in Excel, Outlook and Word (MS Office Suite) and good at learning new software.

Positive and professional attitude and appearance.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]

