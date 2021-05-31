Project Coordinator (JHB/DBN)

A Project Coordinator works with customers providing information and processing orders. They require social and communications skills, and they must be detail oriented. The environment is typically fast paced and high-energy and must be comfortable juggling a multitude of tasks at the same time. As Project Coordinator you will be the channel of communication between the team to ask questions and answers to senior management and the communication channel to provide instructions from senior management to the team.

Key Role and Objective – Build sustainable relationships and trust with customer accounts through open and interactive communication (Customer Centric) – Be responsible for taking ownership of the end to end delivery of telecommunication solutions for clients on behalf of the business. – – Effective Planning around customer action requirements

Main Duties and Responsibilities: – – Identify and assess customers order requirements to achieve prompt processing and RFT approach – – Provide accurate, valid and complete information by using the right methods/tools – – Ensuring an appropriate process flow (refer to Process flow document) with the compliance to organizational policies – – Managing all process flow tasks and including tasks assigned to you, ensuring that the tasks are completed daily – – Handle customer complaints, provide appropriate solutions/update and alternatives within the time limits; follow up to ensure resolution – – Monitoring and evaluation of all orders and sales processes – – Keep records of customer interactions, process customer accounts and file documents – – Follow communication procedures, guidelines and policies – – Take the extra mile to engage customers – – Strives to sell customer additional equipment/products – – Collaborate with team mates assisting and guiding them with their orders – – AD Hoc Administrative Duties are those specific to a certain situation, event or period.

Personal Specification: It is essential for the individual to be able to demonstrate the following: – – A positive attitude – – Empathetic and helpful in nature – – Ability to both work effectively in a team and independently – – Focus and drive to meet targets on a consistent basis – – Interpersonal skills and Communication skills – verbal and written – – Strong phone contact handling skills and active listening – – Problem analysis and problem-solving – – Attention to detail and accuracy – – Customer orientation and ability to adapt/respond to different types of characters – – Adaptability, Initiative and a level of stress tolerance – – Effective preparation and organisational skills – – Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and manage time effectively – –

Desired Skills:

Project management skills

Customer centric

Solution orientated

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Fast-paced environment

