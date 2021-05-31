Project Manager (ILR) at Parvana

Project Manager (ILR) (Parvana)

About the Client:

A genteel, highly professional and stable organisation, this client has grown steadily since the 1990’s without ever retrenching anyone. They hire for attitude and train for skill. Most staff have been there for over 10 years and they seldom leave.

Flexi-time, generous bonuses and the opportunity to learn and continuously evolve is encouraged. They follow an Agile methodology and are involved in a wide range of services designed for the medical aid, financial institutions and the telco sector.

A cornerstone of the business is research and innovation and continuous improvement. This environment is best suited to someone who enjoys learning, collaboration and working in a team.

Responsibilities:

Managing the project plan – Managing the project plan according to agreed client project targets.

Monitoring progress to achieve milestones / overruns.

Handling all communication between the client and customer.

Providing regular and transparent feedback on project progress to stakeholders.

Managing changed events affecting project timelines.

Leading planning and/or implementation of projects.

Participating in the design and/or testing phases when necessary.

Facilitating the definition of project missions, goals, tasks, and resource requirements.

Resolving or assisting in the resolution of conflicts within and between projects or functional areas.

Developing methods to monitor project or area progress; and providing corrective supervision if necessary.

Responsibility for assembling the project staff; for their technical or functional development, performance, and/or termination during the project or projects.

Managing project budget and resource allocation.

Facilitating the definition of service levels and customer requirements.

Interacting regularly with existing or potential clients to determine their needs and to develop plans for improving delivery.

Advocating on behalf of clients and representing clients’ needs as appropriate to senior management.

Working cross-functionally to solve problems and implement changes.

Following a defined, agreed upon project management plan.

Leading the development and implementation of a broad, coordinated set of plans and programs to meet the goals and priorities of the department.

Cultivating contacts with vendor requirement planners or developers – to obtain information about future vendor developments in the functional area and to try to influence those developments in ways favorable to our client.

Participating in outside professional activities to maintain knowledge on developments in the field.

Establishing liaisons with universities and other comparable vendor users to keep abreast of status of computing and communications activities at these institutions.

Continuously improving project management toolkits and methodologies used.

Providing expertise and consulting to project managers in the process of project management and in the softer skills of team dynamics, team building and group motivation.

Skills / Experience:

Relevant tertiary qualification.

3 – 5 years project management experience.

Experience working in an Agile environment essential.

Good attitude and aptitude with enthusiasm to achieve.

Knowledge and experience in Software Development industry essential.

Financial services and/or life insurance and/or risk.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position