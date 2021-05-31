QA Lead at Parvana

About the Client:

Our client has customers in the US, UK and South Africa which they support via their offices in Cape Town, South Africa and London.

Development is done in Cape Town and our client utilise the Scrum methodology enabling them to be nimble and accurate in the development of products for both on-premise and cloud implementations. Their focus is to create and manage business critical documents needed for RFIs, RFPs and general record keeping efficiently and accurately. The software is incredibly powerful but highly intuitive and very easy to use taking advantage of cloud technology.

Responsibilities:

Leveraging automation for scalable solutions to prevent regressions and ensure reliability of the product.

Defining / driving QA processes and test strategies applying industry best practices.

Defining Quality Metrics and implementing measurements / reports.

Be hands-on and perform QA tasks.

Developing and executing test plans and test cases: Identifying testable requirements and setting up test data.

Act as a key point of contact for all QA aspects of releases.

Logging, communicating, prioritising and updating defects using defect tracking tools.

Defining root cause and preventative actions for production defects.

Proactively drive continuous improvements.

Leading a team of software QA and Automation test engineers.

Reviewing / mentoring team members in creating manual and automation test cases.

Qualifications:

Bachelors degree in Computer Science, IT or related degree.

ISTQB / ISEB certified or recognised testing qualification / accreditation and / or training in testing disciplines.

Skills / Experience:

7 years testing experience within a SaaS development team.

Experience with the CI/CD methodology, this enables accuracy in the development of our client’s products for cloud implementations.

Test documentation skills.

Methodical, a self-starter and passionate about quality.

