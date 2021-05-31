Qualified Mechanic at Headhunters

Our client that specialises in bespoke industrial turnkey solutions is currently looking to employ a Qualified Mechanic to maintain and repair the companys fleet of vehicles.

Requirements:

Minimum 5 years experience working as a mechanic

Qualification

Must have own transport

Responsible:

Maintenance of company vehicles

Inspect and test vehicles, listen to operator complaints

Complete preventative maintenance such as: Engine tune ups Oil changes Tire rotation Filter replacement etc.



Repair of damaged company vehicles

Maintain vehicle function condition by repairing: engine failures, mechanical and electrical malfunctions,

Replace parts and components

Repair body damage

Provide accurate estimates for repair job

Source spare parts for repairs

