Quality Technician

Minimum Requirements:

Matric

Food Science or Biotechnology qualification

2 years experience within a similar role

Desired Skills:

Test and improve quality

Propose a better product

Able to run lab tests on different board

About The Employer:

A reputable company within the packaging industry requires a Quality Technician who will be based in Durban.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

