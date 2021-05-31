Regional Insurance Manager

An exciting opportunity for a Regional Manager for the Kwazulu-Natal region is currently

available. You will be responsible for managing the region in terms of marketing strategy, increasing market share and profitability, managing revenue targets as well as recruitment and vesting of Adviser Offices. If you are looking for a rewarding career within the

financial services industry, then this role is for you.

Salary: Market related

Responsibilities:

Execute the Distribution business strategy on a regional basis

Revenue and profitability growth

Manage the advice, compliance and financial risks associated with Financial Advisers

Ensure adherence to financial services industry regulations

Manage change and business innovation per Adviser office

Manage expenses and operational budgets

Build partnerships, networks and business expansion

Talent identification and development

People management and leadership

Minimum requirements:

Financial degree such as BCom (Finance) and / or CFP

Key individual (RE1)

Broad and significant financial services industry experience, preferably within distribution and / or broker environment

Financial services product, regulatory legislative and compliance knowledge

Leadership and management experience

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is an Insurance Broker

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

