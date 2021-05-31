Regional Insurance Manager

May 31, 2021

An exciting opportunity for a Regional Manager for the Kwazulu-Natal region is currently
available. You will be responsible for managing the region in terms of marketing strategy, increasing market share and profitability, managing revenue targets as well as recruitment and vesting of Adviser Offices. If you are looking for a rewarding career within the
financial services industry, then this role is for you.

Salary: Market related

Responsibilities:

  • Execute the Distribution business strategy on a regional basis
  • Revenue and profitability growth
  • Manage the advice, compliance and financial risks associated with Financial Advisers
  • Ensure adherence to financial services industry regulations
  • Manage change and business innovation per Adviser office
  • Manage expenses and operational budgets
  • Build partnerships, networks and business expansion
  • Talent identification and development
  • People management and leadership

Minimum requirements:

  • Financial degree such as BCom (Finance) and / or CFP
  • Key individual (RE1)
  • Broad and significant financial services industry experience, preferably within distribution and / or broker environment
  • Financial services product, regulatory legislative and compliance knowledge
  • Leadership and management experience

Desired Skills:

  • Insurance
  • Regional Manager
  • Regional Insurance Manager
  • RE1

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is an Insurance Broker

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

