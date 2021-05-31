Minimum Requirements:
- A min of five years Quality Management experience
- ISO 9001 experience (implementation and management) essential
- Previous FMCG manufacturing or packaging experience is essential
- Minimum of a Degree (Quality, or a related qualification)
- Advanced excel
Desired Skills:
- Ensure compliance
- Maintenance of all Quality systems
- Internal audit quality program
- Manage the quality team
- Reduce customer complaints
- Provide good customer service
- Ensure quality assurance with raw materials
- Ensure QA on final products
- Implement continious improvement projects
About The Employer:
A reputable company within the manufacturing/ FMCG industry requires a Regional Quality Manager who will be based in Durban. The successful person will be responsible to manage the Quality Team as well as the Quality systems for the region. This position will be reporting in to the SHEQ Executive.
If you do not receive feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund