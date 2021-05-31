Regional Quality Manager

Minimum Requirements:

A min of five years Quality Management experience

ISO 9001 experience (implementation and management) essential

Previous FMCG manufacturing or packaging experience is essential

Minimum of a Degree (Quality, or a related qualification)

Advanced excel

Desired Skills:

Ensure compliance

Maintenance of all Quality systems

Internal audit quality program

Manage the quality team

Reduce customer complaints

Provide good customer service

Ensure quality assurance with raw materials

Ensure QA on final products

Implement continious improvement projects

About The Employer:

A reputable company within the manufacturing/ FMCG industry requires a Regional Quality Manager who will be based in Durban. The successful person will be responsible to manage the Quality Team as well as the Quality systems for the region. This position will be reporting in to the SHEQ Executive.

If you do not receive feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

