Sales / Brand Manager at Parvana

Sales / Brand Manager (Parvana)
About the Client:
Responsibilities:
- Developing and executing the Brand Strategy.
- Strategic analysis and review of the business and brand on a continuous basis.
- Managing all brand partnerships.
- Identifying strategic brand growth opportunities.
- Increasing brand awareness and brand performance against KPIs.
- Managing the Marketing Budget and Spending.
- Overseeing the project management of all campaigns and launches.
- Managing and negotiating any supplier relationships.
- Creating and reviewing the lead generation strategy of the business.
- Overseeing the daily lead volume and quality and making decisions.
- Developing and Managing the Communications Strategy across all channels.
- Overseeing PR and Comms Management as well as Crisis Comms where needed.
- Conceptualising and planning events and activations.
- Coordinating marketing, branding and support teams.
- Developing sales strategies, tactics and goals.
- Manage internal sales processes, structures and systems.
- Contributing towards the project / development concept as well as pricing discussions and finalisation.
- Upskilling, mentoring and developing the talent of the sales and marketing team.
- Leading and nurturing a team to achieve overall business objectives.
- Developing systems and SOPs for the company.
- Divisional overheads and budget management.
- Managing the division in terms of revenue and profit targets.
- Weekly and Monthly reporting review and exec summary for Leadership.
Qualifications:
- Relevant tertiary Marketing Degree
Skills / Experience:
- 5 years experience in Marketing
- Must have previous Management experience (minimum 2 years)
- Must love a fast-paced, dynamic environment
- A highly-organised individual who has a strong ability to constantly zoom out and focus on bigger goals
- Must be good with people and work well in a team
- Sales experience beneficial
- Proficient in Microsoft 365 suite (Outlook, Teams, Office)
- Comfortable with Key Google Analytics functionality
- Experience with Salesforce beneficial
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]