Sales / Brand Manager at Parvana

Sales / Brand Manager (Parvana)

About the Client:

Responsibilities:

Developing and executing the Brand Strategy.

Strategic analysis and review of the business and brand on a continuous basis.

Managing all brand partnerships.

Identifying strategic brand growth opportunities.

Increasing brand awareness and brand performance against KPIs.

Managing the Marketing Budget and Spending.

Overseeing the project management of all campaigns and launches.

Managing and negotiating any supplier relationships.

Creating and reviewing the lead generation strategy of the business.

Overseeing the daily lead volume and quality and making decisions.

Developing and Managing the Communications Strategy across all channels.

Overseeing PR and Comms Management as well as Crisis Comms where needed.

Conceptualising and planning events and activations.

Coordinating marketing, branding and support teams.

Developing sales strategies, tactics and goals.

Manage internal sales processes, structures and systems.

Contributing towards the project / development concept as well as pricing discussions and finalisation.

Upskilling, mentoring and developing the talent of the sales and marketing team.

Leading and nurturing a team to achieve overall business objectives.

Developing systems and SOPs for the company.

Divisional overheads and budget management.

Managing the division in terms of revenue and profit targets.

Weekly and Monthly reporting review and exec summary for Leadership.

Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary Marketing Degree

Skills / Experience:

5 years experience in Marketing

Must have previous Management experience (minimum 2 years)

Must love a fast-paced, dynamic environment

A highly-organised individual who has a strong ability to constantly zoom out and focus on bigger goals

Must be good with people and work well in a team

Sales experience beneficial

Proficient in Microsoft 365 suite (Outlook, Teams, Office)

Comfortable with Key Google Analytics functionality

Experience with Salesforce beneficial

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email

