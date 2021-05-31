Sales / Brand Manager at Parvana

May 31, 2021

Sales / Brand Manager (Parvana)

About the Client:

Responsibilities:

  • Developing and executing the Brand Strategy.

  • Strategic analysis and review of the business and brand on a continuous basis.

  • Managing all brand partnerships.

  • Identifying strategic brand growth opportunities.

  • Increasing brand awareness and brand performance against KPIs.

  • Managing the Marketing Budget and Spending.

  • Overseeing the project management of all campaigns and launches.

  • Managing and negotiating any supplier relationships.

  • Creating and reviewing the lead generation strategy of the business.

  • Overseeing the daily lead volume and quality and making decisions.

  • Developing and Managing the Communications Strategy across all channels.

  • Overseeing PR and Comms Management as well as Crisis Comms where needed.

  • Conceptualising and planning events and activations.

  • Coordinating marketing, branding and support teams.

  • Developing sales strategies, tactics and goals.

  • Manage internal sales processes, structures and systems.

  • Contributing towards the project / development concept as well as pricing discussions and finalisation.

  • Upskilling, mentoring and developing the talent of the sales and marketing team.

  • Leading and nurturing a team to achieve overall business objectives.

  • Developing systems and SOPs for the company.

  • Divisional overheads and budget management.

  • Managing the division in terms of revenue and profit targets.

  • Weekly and Monthly reporting review and exec summary for Leadership.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant tertiary Marketing Degree

Skills / Experience:

  • 5 years experience in Marketing
  • Must have previous Management experience (minimum 2 years)
  • Must love a fast-paced, dynamic environment
  • A highly-organised individual who has a strong ability to constantly zoom out and focus on bigger goals
  • Must be good with people and work well in a team
  • Sales experience beneficial
  • Proficient in Microsoft 365 suite (Outlook, Teams, Office)
  • Comfortable with Key Google Analytics functionality
  • Experience with Salesforce beneficial

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position