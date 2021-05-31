Sales Representative – at Headhunters

Our client is seeking to employ a Sales Representative based in PE; to sell and market their range of products to the Hospitality, Laundry, Food and Beverage industries; and to exemplify the brand and grow the branch / brand.

Key Performance Areas:

Business Development

Maintain brand reputation and ethos of business in a professional manner.

Call on an average of ten clients per day. Ensure weekly call report is completed and submitted to the Sales Manager.

A client call planner must be completed and repeated in a 4-to-6-week cycle.

To monitor sales and gross profit activities.

Present and sell company products and services to current and potential clients.

Follow up on new leads and referrals resulting from field activities.

Provide product demonstrations at new and existing clients.

Develop new business opportunities at existing clients (up-selling).

Meet the agreed sales targets.

Customer Relationship Management

Complete written service reports for clients that require them. Ensure reports are discussed with relevant persons and ensure a copy is submitted to the Sales Manager.

Ensure staff training is carried out for all clients. Ensure all administration functions are closed out once training is offered (E.g. Training Registers, Training Certificates etc.).

Build a relationship with all key people within the client portfolio. (E.g. Buyer, General Manager, Chef, Contract or Area Manager, etc.).

Always provide prompt service and assistance.

Assist with deliveries to customers in unforeseen circumstances.

Attend to customer needs concerning the best suited products and their efficient use.

Manage account services though quality checks and other follow-ups.

Carry out technical installations, repairs and maintenance of equipment where necessary.

Demonstrate the companys consultative sales approach; leverage hands-on service to enhance our total value to the customer.

Communication and Feedback

Attend and participate in all sales meetings.

Communicate on new opposition products, special account developments and any other relevant information gathered through field activities to provide feedback to Sales Manager.

Assist in providing the Sales Manager with relevant Service Report data.

Submitting a weekly sales/technical report to Sales Manager.

Adhere to Company Data and Communication Policies.

Use prescribed templates where available.

Comply with deadlines where set/required.

Administration Services

Assist the Debtors department with the following up of monies when required to do so.

Ensuring that new clients have the correct cash or credit application forms completed.

Provide updated client contact information.

Manage product merchandizing in the market and exercise and maintain brand image control i.e. stickers, wall charts, etc.

Provide prompt quotations to clients within 24 hours of visit and ensure follow up of quotes.

Ensure HSE standards (as relating to our product supply) are maintained on client sites.

Perform Stock Management and stock taking on a regular basis where required to do so.

Self-Development

To continuously broaden your product knowledge in chemicals, dosing equipment and cleaning systems.

Strive continually to keep abreast of changes in the industry.

Attend all training courses as provided by the company from time to time.

Work on improving your selling skills through self-study.

Experience and Qualifications

Three years experience in a similar sales environment will be essential

Proficiency in Microsoft Office with intermediate level is preferred

Excellent selling, presentation, communication and interpersonal skills

Negotiation skills

Own vehicle and valid driver license

Excellent organizational skills & good multitasking skills

Ability to meet deadlines

Be bilingual

