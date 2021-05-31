Sales Representative (Utility Management Software) at Fourier Recruitment

The ability to present a concept and product at a high level and interpret a clients requirements.

Identify potential clients and follow the process through to final closure.

Set sales targets and budgets.

Keep accurate records and submit comprehensive reports

Prepared to travel when required.

A self-starter with the ability to work independently.

A comprehensive understanding of the tender process within the public sector.

My client is a software as a service company specializing in developing solutions for the public and private sectors related to utility management. They looking for a strong Sales person to join their team, candidates with strong Software Sales ExperienceBenefits to be discussed in interviewMinimum RequirementsQualifications:

Minimum Diploma

EXPERIENCE:

Minimum 10 years experience working with Utility Management in the private and public sector.

An in-depth knowledge and existing network of contacts within this field is a prerequisite.

A general knowledge related to Electrical or Water reticulation and supply

Own transport

Proof of Sales

Willing to travel and secure leads

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

