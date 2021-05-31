Sales Representative (Utility Management Software) at Fourier Recruitment

May 31, 2021

  • The ability to present a concept and product at a high level and interpret a clients requirements.
  • Identify potential clients and follow the process through to final closure.
  • Set sales targets and budgets.
  • Keep accurate records and submit comprehensive reports
  • Prepared to travel when required.
  • A self-starter with the ability to work independently.
  • A comprehensive understanding of the tender process within the public sector.

My client is a software as a service company specializing in developing solutions for the public and private sectors related to utility management. They looking for a strong Sales person to join their team, candidates with strong Software Sales ExperienceBenefits to be discussed in interviewMinimum RequirementsQualifications:

  • Minimum Diploma

EXPERIENCE:

  • Minimum 10 years experience working with Utility Management in the private and public sector.
  • An in-depth knowledge and existing network of contacts within this field is a prerequisite.
  • A general knowledge related to Electrical or Water reticulation and supply
  • Own transport
  • Proof of Sales
  • Willing to travel and secure leads

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position