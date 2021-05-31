Sales Representative (Utility Management Software) at Fourier Recruitment

- The ability to present a concept and product at a high level and interpret a clients requirements.
- Identify potential clients and follow the process through to final closure.
- Set sales targets and budgets.
- Keep accurate records and submit comprehensive reports
- Prepared to travel when required.
- A self-starter with the ability to work independently.
- A comprehensive understanding of the tender process within the public sector.
My client is a software as a service company specializing in developing solutions for the public and private sectors related to utility management. They looking for a strong Sales person to join their team, candidates with strong Software Sales ExperienceBenefits to be discussed in interviewMinimum RequirementsQualifications:
- Minimum Diploma
EXPERIENCE:
- Minimum 10 years experience working with Utility Management in the private and public sector.
- An in-depth knowledge and existing network of contacts within this field is a prerequisite.
- A general knowledge related to Electrical or Water reticulation and supply
- Own transport
- Proof of Sales
- Willing to travel and secure leads
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund